This Crucial X10 8TB SSD is sleek and compact - and is currently at its lowest price ever for the Amazon Big Deals Day sale

Photo editors, musicians, and content creators, you’ll know extra storage is a must - but it can be pricey. Don't fret, though - this Amazon Big Deals Day, (or Amazon October Prime Day) - we’ve found a fantastic deal on the highly-rated Crucial X10 SSD.

The matt blue 8TB Crucial X10 SSD is currently on sale with 26% off, bringing the price down to $440 from $592.

8TB storage is no joke - this means the SSD can store up to 500,000 4K photos, around 2 million songs, 114 video games, or 133 4K videos.

The portability of this SSD is impressive. It’s water resistant, dust resistant, and drop tested for falls of up to 10 feet - so it's built to withstand travel.

If you edit videos on the go, need to back up extra files, or just want an ultra-fast SSD with read speeds of up to 2100MB per second over USB 3.2 Gen 2 - this SSD could be for you. It is quick enough to run large applications or work directly off the drive - outpacing many PCIe and internal SATA SSDs, and is double the speed of the Crucial X9.

It’s compatible with Windows, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Mac, Linux, Xbox, and PS4/PS5 - all through an easy USB-C and USB-A - and it comes with three months of Mylio Photos + and Acronis True Image when you register your drive.

Crucial X10 6TB: $319 at Amazon Now, although it's not on sale, at just $319, the 6TB Crucial X10 SSD is actually cheaper per TB than the 8TB. It's a pretty much identical spec, just smaller - with the same durability and blinding 2,100MB/s read speed - so if you don't quite need the whole 8TB, we recommend checking this out.