Searching for a cut-price SSD before Amazon Big Deal Days? This Silicon SSD is super-powerful and has had its price slashed

If you find yourself constantly running out of storage, this Silicon Power UD90 SSD could be the deal for you. The 1TB model is currently 32% down to $54 from $80, one of the best prices we've ever seen for this product - and that's before this week's Amazon Big Deal Days even start.

If, like me, you take far too many photos which you have an inexplicable reluctance to delete (despite most of them being pretty rubbish!) - then you probably find the 'low disk space' notifications pretty frustrating.

Luckily, a 1TB SSD like this can hold roughly 250,000 photos or 250 films (or, if you're a bit more professional, 6.5 million document pages). It's equivalent to about 1,300 physical filing cabinets, so this deal could be saving you a whole lot of space as well as money.

The Silicon Power UD90 SSD isn't the most impressive in terms of performance, but does have a PCIe 4.0 interface, and the 1TB can reach 4.8/4.2 GBps for sequential read and write and 570K/600K IOPS for random read and write - and nearly double the bandwidth of the PCIe 3.0 for shorter download times.

The 1TB isn't the only size on sale, either. Both the 2TB and the gigantic 4TB are currently at 11% off, with the 2TB at just $105 and the 4TB currently on sale for just $204.

Today's top Silicon Power SSD deal

Save 33% Silicon Power UD90 1TB: was $80 now $54 at Amazon Although it is one of the lowest amount of storage the model provides, 1TB would be more than enough for most people to store their personal files and photos. The SSD is around $5 more expensive on Amazon, but if you purchase this through them, you can also add a protection plan for just $12.99 for 2 years or $14.99 for a 3 year plan - this is pretty cheap for data recovery, so may be worth it for you if you want extra security.

Save 13% Silicon Power UD90 2TB: was $120 now $105 at Newegg The UD90 supports RAID to protect data in case of drive failure, and also has built in E2E data protection for extra piece of mind. Check out the 2TB deal for great value for money!

Save 11% Silicon Power UD90 4TB: was $230 now $204 at Newegg Newegg has a fantastic sale on the Silicon Power UD90 SSD 4TB. With a monstrous capacity, the 11% price reduction on the 4TB is definitely one to take advantage of. Enjoy what will feel like limitless space for less!