This is the cheapest I've seen this Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD in two years - an Amazon Big Deals Day price cut not to be missed!

Amazon's Big Deal Days have officially started, and there are a range of great SSD deals to snap up.

The Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD is $90 (was $128) at Amazon - which is the lowest price this SSD has been in the past two years.

Offering speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s, this internal SSD is an excellent choice for powerful workstations, gamers, or professionals looking for a rapid and reliable storage option.

In the UK? The Samsung 990 Pro is down to £93 (was $110) at Amazon for the same capacity and specs.

Today's best Samsung 990 Pro 1TB SSD deal

Save 30% ($38) Samsung 990 Pro 1TB M.2 SSD: was $128 now $90 at Amazon What you need to know

Samsung 990 Pro 1TB M.2 SSD The 990 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs around, with read/write speeds of up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s. But don't worry, there's no compromise on power consumption as the 990 Pro offers 50% better performance-per-Watt than the 980 PRO. Overheating isn't an issue either as the 990 Pro uses a nickel coated controller and a Dynamic Thermal Guard to keep temperatures nominal.

Why this is a great Samsung 990 Pro 1TB deal

TechRadar has tested hundreds of the best SSDs, and the Samsung 990 Pro is our top pick for a reason - and today you can get it at a price lower than anything I've seen in years.

In our Samsung 990 Pro review, TechRadar praised this SSD for its speed and reliability, and its compatability with both desktop devices and the PS5.

Benchmarking certainly backed this up, with a 10GB file transfer taking just 3.97 seconds, and a 10GB folder transfer completing in 7.22 seconds. If you're a creative professional, you won't see performance like this on any other PCIe 4.0 SSD.

TechRadar did critique the 990 Pro on its price point, but this Amazon Big Deals Day price means you're getting premium performance at a 30% discount, so best add it to your basket now before the deals end on October 8th.