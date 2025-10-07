Save 43% on Amazon's best selling SSD: 1TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus drops below $60 for Big Deals Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are live now, and if you’re in the market for an internal SSD there are some super discounts on Samsung's 990 EVO Plus. The 1TB model is now just $59.99 (down from $104.99). With blazing 7,250MB/s read speeds and PCIe 4.0/5.0 compatibility, it’s one of the fastest and best-value upgrades for any desktop or laptop - and the 2TB and 4TB models are also massively reduced in price.

When you're shopping for an internal SSD, you need to look for huge performance gains, including faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and smoother everything.

SSDs like the 990 EVO Plus combine speed, efficiency, and advanced cooling to keep performance consistent. There's a reason why it's Amazon's best-selling SSD.

Whether you’re storing and/or editing large files, or upgrading an older system, a fast drive like this one will totally transform your PC’s responsiveness and longevity.

Today's top Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD Prime Day deals

Save 43% Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD: was $104.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB SSD delivers next-gen performance at an unbeatable $59.99 during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (down from $104.99). With read speeds up to 7,250MB/s and PCIe 4.0/5.0 compatibility, it’s built for lightning-fast boot times, and heavy workloads. Featuring Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0, efficient thermal control, and Samsung Magician software, it’s a top-tier upgrade for any PC or laptop at a truly bargain price.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 2TB SSD: was $176.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Offering double the capacity for just $129.99 (down from $176.99), this 2TB SSD is ideal for video editors, creatives and power users who need more room for large projects and general storage without sacrificing speed. It’s the perfect mix of high capacity and blistering performance.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD: was $327.99 now $199.99 at Amazon With a huge 4TB of ultra-fast storage for $199.99 (down from $327.99), this model is built for creators and professionals managing massive 4K footage, complex workflows, or extensive photo and video collections. It delivers elite speed and reliability with space to spare. In terms of bang for buck, it's pretty much unbeatable.

SSDs have become essential upgrades for anyone wanting faster load times, smoother multitasking, and reliable long-term storage.

Among the best SSD deals currently on Amazon, our top pick is the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 1TB, which is on sale for just $59.99 (down from $104.99).

With read speeds up to 7,250MB/s and PCIe 4.0/5.0 compatibility, it’s the perfect all round choice for anyone looking to upgrade their system. Samsung knows a thing or two when it comes to producing top quality SSDs.

For extra room, the 2TB and 4TB models deliver the same elite performance with far more storage for demanding workflows, massive media libraries, and future-proof setups.

The 990 EVO Plus uses Samsung’s V-NAND 3-bit TLC paired with the company’s proprietary controller. They benefit from a five-year limited warranty and are rated for 600-drive written endurance (so about 10 drives written per month).

While you're here, browse our round-up of the best SSDs, the fastest SSDs, and the largest HDDs and SSDs you can buy right now.