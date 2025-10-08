This Minisforum mini PC is under $1,000 for Amazon October Prime Day, and I think it destroys absolutely everything for the price

There are only a few hours before Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales end, and I've curated the most powerful mini PCs out there like the Minisforum 795S7 - the fastest of them all. It offers fantastic value for anyone looking for a mini workstation under $1000, a deal made sweeter thanks to the Ryzen 9 7945HX and a dedicated RTX 4060 GPU - but hurry up though, as there are only 10 left at this price!

The best mini PCs are ideal for small desks, home workstations, or for anyone needing reliable computing power in a tiny footprint.

All of the pocket-sized PCs I've chosen here deliver desktop-class performance for heavy usage, AI training, rendering, AEC and even a bit of gaming on the side. It's not too late to save on your tech purchases - and who doesn't love a bargain - if you browse our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Today's top powerful mini PC October Prime Day deals

Minisforum 795S7: $943.90 at Amazon The Minisforum 795S7 may be compact but it is also cracking workstation as well. It is available at its cheapest price ever on Amazon’s October Prime Big Deal sale. Now priced under $1000, it delivers incredible value for money with an AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Pitched as a content creation workstation, it will excel in AI workloads as well as anything that requires sheer firepower in a pint-sized chassis.

Dell ECS1250 Slim Desktop: $649.99 at Dell The Dell ECS1250 shares the same enclosure as the 795S7. It is powered by the very capable Intel Ultra 7 265 CPU with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Unlike the other mini PCs here, it runs on Windows 11 Home and has a shockingly low price point ($649.99). Because of its size, it has more expansion slots and ports than its competitors. Its graphics performance will be its weakest point so bear in mind that this will primarily be a workstation geared towards those who need raw compute muscle.

Save 21% ($250) Geekom IT15: was $1,199 now $949 at Amazon This extremely compact mini PC packs in one of the most powerful CPUs on the market and offers fast processing for almost all applications, including all office and most creative work. The only area where it really falls down is when you need graphics processing for rendering out live video files or gaming. The Ultra 9 285H delivers almost 100 TOPS making it ideal for AI workloads. Armed with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, it features a powerful Intel Arc 140T GPU and Windows 11 Pro as well. Given its capabilities, it will drive four 8K monitgors without breaking a sweat.

Save 20% ($284) Minisforum MS-A2: was $1,419.90 now $1,135.90 at Amazon I'll be honest, this other Minisforum mini workstation is the fastest mini PC out there by quite some distance. The 16-core 9955HX CPU powering it, pushes it to nearly 57,000 points on CPU benchmark. But it doesn't have a GPU so on paper, I'd still say tha the 795S7 is a more balanced deal. Still this one has 64GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, two 2.5Gb LAN ports and a 10G SPF+ port. Cherry on the cake? It supports U2.SSD format, which means compatibility with 30.72TB models like the Solidigm D5-P5316.

I have been reviewing and following the rise of mini PCs for almost a decade now - so much so, they're now genuine contenders to replace desktop PCs entirely.

The Minisforum 795S7 is the perfect embodiment of that, offering the best value under $1,000. It delivers incredible value for money with a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Oh and let's not forget the RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR7.

No other mini PC comes close to offering its versatility for the price. Despite its size, it has a 400W PSU built in and a dozen I/O ports including dedicated audio connectors, a rarity amongst mini PC products.

And perhaps to highlight how close AMD works with Minisforum, the Chinese brand is the only one that has produced a mini PC based on either the 7945HX or the 9945HX (AMD's most powerful mobile CPU).

