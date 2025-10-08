I just found the most powerful mini PC you can buy for under $300 in Amazon's Prime Day sale
This cheap mini PC deal comes loaded with a high-performance Ryzen 7 chip
On the final day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, I've found the most powerful mini PC you can get for under $300. This Beelink mini PC with Ryzen 7 6800H chip is now $289 (was $429) at Amazon - but you'll need to be fast, though, as October's early Black Friday sale end at midnight tonight.
• Shop all Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
Specs-wise, it boasts an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor (the 'H' stands for 'High-performance', making it best-suited for heavy or resource-intensive workloads). It also comes loaded with 16GB RAM, 500GB storage, and supports triple 4K displays.
As a veteran deal-hunter, I've been covering seasonal sales for years now, and at this price it's one of the best mini PCs I've seen in October's Prime sales so far. And it's a significant update on a model we previously reviewed here.
For even more savings, I've rounded up all the best Prime Day mini PC deals you can still get right now. And you can on everything from laptops to TVs when you visit our hub for all the latest October Prime Day deals - get 'em while you can.
Today's top mini PC deal under $300
This Beelink machine is easily the most powerful mini PC in the sub-$300 category. With the Ryzen 7 6800H chip it can tackle heavy computing workloads, the 16GB of memory should provide a smooth experience, and there's plenty of storage with its 500GB SSD. At this price and with this discount, I don't expect this deal to last long at all.
Also consider: More cheap mini PC deals
Similar to the Beelink but for an extra $10. This is another high-performance mini PC, this time from GenMachine. It's equipped with a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.
If you don't need a high performance CPU and want extra memory, the Beelink EQR6 is at a good price. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U ('U' for Ultra-low power, making it more energy efficient and ideal for general office use). It's also packed with ports, has 24GB RAM and 500GB SSD storage.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro. He began in tech journalism reviewing photo editors and video editing software at Web User magazine, and covered technology news, features, and how-to guides. Today, he and his team of expert reviewers test out a range of creative software, hardware, and office furniture. Once upon a time, he wrote TV commercials and movie trailers. Relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.