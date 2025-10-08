Shockingly the best mini PC deal this Prime Day and it comes from Walmart - Nipogi Kron Mini has a Ryzen 5 7430U CPU and is more powerful than an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU

The best mini PCs have become increasingly popular for people who want desktop-level power in a smaller, quieter, and ultimately more efficient form.

The Nipogi Kron Mini K1 is a great example of how capable modern mini PCs have become. It's powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, which is more powerful than an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and backed by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

With triple 4K display support and an advanced cooling system, it’s a small PC that performs far above its size and is currently available for just $209.89 - a saving of $140!

Now, the eagle-eyed among you will notice the Nipogi Kron Mini K1 is illustrated here and on Walmart with an Acemagic K1 - that's because it's the same product just with different branding.

Alternatively, two other choices you might like are the Bmax B7A Pro, priced at $249.99, which features an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and the BOSGAME E2, at $169.99, which includes a Ryzen 5 3550H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and triple-4K outputs. Both are great options.

Today's top mini PC deal

Save 40% ($140.10) Nipogi Kron Mini: was $349.99 now $209.89 at Walmart The Nipogi Kron Mini K1 delivers impressive desktop power in a compact, stylish design. It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, and will handle multitasking and even light gaming with ease. With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and support for triple 4K displays, it’s ideal for work or play. It's usually priced at $349.99 but you can get it for $209.89, a saving of $140.10.

Also consider

Bmax B7A Pro Mini PC : $249.99 at Amazon The Bmax B7A Pro Mini PC delivers impressive desktop performance in a compact form. Powered by the same AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor, it will handle pretty much anything you throw at it. The compact device comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and triple 4K display support for smooth productivity. Priced at $249.99, it offers Wi-Fi 6, fast USB 3.2 ports, and compact, space-saving versatility.