Shockingly the best mini PC deal this Prime Day and it comes from Walmart - Nipogi Kron Mini has a Ryzen 5 7430U CPU and is more powerful than an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU
At just $209.89, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a total bargain
The best mini PCs have become increasingly popular for people who want desktop-level power in a smaller, quieter, and ultimately more efficient form.
The Nipogi Kron Mini K1 is a great example of how capable modern mini PCs have become. It's powered by AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, which is more powerful than an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, and backed by 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.
With triple 4K display support and an advanced cooling system, it’s a small PC that performs far above its size and is currently available for just $209.89 - a saving of $140!
Now, the eagle-eyed among you will notice the Nipogi Kron Mini K1 is illustrated here and on Walmart with an Acemagic K1 - that's because it's the same product just with different branding.
Alternatively, two other choices you might like are the Bmax B7A Pro, priced at $249.99, which features an AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD, and the BOSGAME E2, at $169.99, which includes a Ryzen 5 3550H processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and triple-4K outputs. Both are great options.
Today's top mini PC deal
The Nipogi Kron Mini K1 delivers impressive desktop power in a compact, stylish design.
It's powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, and will handle multitasking and even light gaming with ease.
With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and support for triple 4K displays, it’s ideal for work or play.
It's usually priced at $349.99 but you can get it for $209.89, a saving of $140.10.
Also consider
The Bmax B7A Pro Mini PC delivers impressive desktop performance in a compact form. Powered by the same AMD Ryzen 5 7430U processor, it will handle pretty much anything you throw at it.
The compact device comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and triple 4K display support for smooth productivity.
Priced at $249.99, it offers Wi-Fi 6, fast USB 3.2 ports, and compact, space-saving versatility.
The BOSGAME E2 Mini PC combines performance and value in a compact design. Powered by the Ryzen 5 3550H processor with 4 cores and 8 threads, it reaches speeds up to 3.7GHz and includes Radeon Vega 8 Graphics for smooth 4K visuals.
With 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 512GB PCIe SSD, and triple 4K display support, it’s ideal for work or streaming.
Priced at $169.99, down from $239.99, it’s a smart Prime Big Deal buy.
