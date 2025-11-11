Jump to:

These mini PCs got a big price cut ahead of Black Friday - and now they're all under $500 with the deals code

Deals
By published

I've found some big savings on mini PCs over on Amazon right now

TR Kamrui amazon prime day image
(Image credit: Future/ Kamrui)
Jump to:

Black Friday might not officially start until November 28, but already I've spotted a few Black Friday mini PC deals over on Amazon that come in at under the $500 / £500 mark.

The cheapest right now is the Kamrui E3B, which drops from $400 to $278 at Amazon. It's packing the AMD Ryzen 5 5 7430U, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Today's top deals

Internxt
Save 31%
Kamrui E3B 32GB RAM 512GB SSD Mini PC: was $400 now $278 at Amazon

This Kamrui E3B mini PC may be small, but it can handle editing, gaming, and even streaming - powered by the Ryzen 7 5825U. It weighs just over 3lbs and at just ‎6.42 x 6.42 x 4.41 inches, it's as portable as they come. This machine already has a Prime-exclusive discount, but you can net a little more savings with the code CUPJ6GEG - which will get you just over 30% off.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 47%
ACEMAGIC M1 Mini PC: was $800 now $424 at Amazon

This Mini PC is powered by an 11th Gen i9 processor with  32GB of memory and 1TB SSD, which should make it a smooth and seamless experience. The chip might be older, but it was a flagship at the time of release, and will breeze through business and office tasks. For 45% off the full price, use code WZKWINVR.

View Deal
Internxt
Save 30%
Acemagic Mini Gaming PC: was $856 now $598 at Amazon

This gaming PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD - making for a fast and reliable machine. This PC comes in at just under 3lbs, and is just ‎6.38 x 6.38 x 4.53 inches - so a small but mighty PC. It's a little on the pricier side for these PCs, but it's a great saving. Use code STD2TSNL for the full savings.

View Deal

More deals to consider

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.