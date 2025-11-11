These mini PCs got a big price cut ahead of Black Friday - and now they're all under $500 with the deals code

Black Friday might not officially start until November 28, but already I've spotted a few Black Friday mini PC deals over on Amazon that come in at under the $500 / £500 mark.

The cheapest right now is the Kamrui E3B, which drops from $400 to $278 at Amazon. It's packing the AMD Ryzen 5 5 7430U, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Meanwhile, the biggest saving is on the Acemagic M1, down from $800 to 424 at Amazon when you use the code below. This was the flagship offering when it released, and is still worth a look now.

Check out the full list with discount codes below. For anyone looking to take advantage of Black Friday, the best mini PCs are a great way to do it. They're typically a lot cheaper than traditional PCs, especially during the sales season, with the added bonus of being able to upgrade them with better components.

Today's top deals

Save 31% Kamrui E3B 32GB RAM 512GB SSD Mini PC: was $400 now $278 at Amazon This Kamrui E3B mini PC may be small, but it can handle editing, gaming, and even streaming - powered by the Ryzen 7 5825U. It weighs just over 3lbs and at just ‎6.42 x 6.42 x 4.41 inches, it's as portable as they come. This machine already has a Prime-exclusive discount, but you can net a little more savings with the code CUPJ6GEG - which will get you just over 30% off.

Save 47% ACEMAGIC M1 Mini PC: was $800 now $424 at Amazon This Mini PC is powered by an 11th Gen i9 processor with 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD, which should make it a smooth and seamless experience. The chip might be older, but it was a flagship at the time of release, and will breeze through business and office tasks. For 45% off the full price, use code WZKWINVR.

Save 30% Acemagic Mini Gaming PC: was $856 now $598 at Amazon This gaming PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD - making for a fast and reliable machine. This PC comes in at just under 3lbs, and is just ‎6.38 x 6.38 x 4.53 inches - so a small but mighty PC. It's a little on the pricier side for these PCs, but it's a great saving. Use code STD2TSNL for the full savings.