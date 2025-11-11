These mini PCs got a big price cut ahead of Black Friday - and now they're all under $500 with the deals code
I've found some big savings on mini PCs over on Amazon right now
Black Friday might not officially start until November 28, but already I've spotted a few Black Friday mini PC deals over on Amazon that come in at under the $500 / £500 mark.
The cheapest right now is the Kamrui E3B, which drops from $400 to $278 at Amazon. It's packing the AMD Ryzen 5 5 7430U, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
Meanwhile, the biggest saving is on the Acemagic M1, down from $800 to 424 at Amazon when you use the code below. This was the flagship offering when it released, and is still worth a look now.
Check out the full list with discount codes below. For anyone looking to take advantage of Black Friday, the best mini PCs are a great way to do it. They're typically a lot cheaper than traditional PCs, especially during the sales season, with the added bonus of being able to upgrade them with better components.
Today's top deals
This Kamrui E3B mini PC may be small, but it can handle editing, gaming, and even streaming - powered by the Ryzen 7 5825U. It weighs just over 3lbs and at just 6.42 x 6.42 x 4.41 inches, it's as portable as they come. This machine already has a Prime-exclusive discount, but you can net a little more savings with the code CUPJ6GEG - which will get you just over 30% off.
This Mini PC is powered by an 11th Gen i9 processor with 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD, which should make it a smooth and seamless experience. The chip might be older, but it was a flagship at the time of release, and will breeze through business and office tasks. For 45% off the full price, use code WZKWINVR.
This gaming PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD - making for a fast and reliable machine. This PC comes in at just under 3lbs, and is just 6.38 x 6.38 x 4.53 inches - so a small but mighty PC. It's a little on the pricier side for these PCs, but it's a great saving. Use code STD2TSNL for the full savings.
More deals to consider
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
