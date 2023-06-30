Amazon Prime Day Desktop PC deals 2023: What to expect

A new desktop PC can be a big investment, but if you buy on Amazon Prime Day 2023 then you can get a top-notch bit of kit at a lower price.

On Prime Day 2023 you’ll find great deals on gaming PCs, home and office desktops, small form-factor PCs for compact spaces and even all-in-one PCs that include screens, keyboards and mice.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 takes place on July 11th and 12th, but it’s common to find great deals in the run-up to the day itself. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best pre-Prime Day deals right here.

We’ve also explained exactly what kind of deals we expect around Prime Day 2023 and what you should look for when you’re searching for a new desktop PC. That’s particularly important given the complexity of these bits of tech.

If you need more information about the best rigs you can buy, head here to explore our verdict on the best desktop PCs in 2023

We’ll keep updating this page in the run-up to Prime Day 2023, so bookmark the page and check back for updated personal computer deals, be it servers, mini PC, refurbished PC etc..

Editor's Picks: The absolute best deals

CyberPowerPC Extreme VR PC: Now $1,169.99

That price is a steal for a PC with the RTX 3060 GPU and Core i7 CPU power to handle almost any gaming and work task – and it looks the part, too, with RGB LEDs. CyberPowerPC also offers a $999 model with a Core i5 processor that’s perfect for mainstream games and everyday workloads. And because it’s CyberPowerPC, you know it’s a brand you can trust to deliver a quality product. ✅ Price check: $1,455 Newegg| 1,669.99 Walmart

Kamrui AK1 Plus Mini PC: Was 250 , Now $149.94

Save $100 The discount on this PC is huge, and the Intel Celeron processor and 8GB of memory provide enough power to handle browser-based tasks and Office applications. As well as being an affordable everyday PC, the Kamrui rig is has Wi-Fi and it’s tiny, so it’s ideal for smaller rooms where space isn’t easily available. ✅ Price check: $312 Newegg

Pre-Prime Day Desktop PC deals 2023

Beelink Mini S12 Pro Mini PC: Was 250 , Now $179

Save $100 Mini PCs are popular because they’re quiet, compact and consume less electricity than their full-size counterparts, and the Beelink Mini S12 Pro adds an affordable price alongside reasonable everyday computing ability. It’s one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on an Intel 12th Gen processor, and it’s easy to upgrade the memory and storage for future performance boosts.

Dell XPS 8950 desktop PC: Was 1260 , Now $1,010.05

Save $250 Dell has a hard-won reputation for building high-quality desktops, and this XPS 8950 desktop has liquid cooling, an elegant design and premium support – so it’s a reliable option for subdued, slick working. The Core i7 processor delivers huge multi-tasking and number-crunching power, and the $250 discount makes for a mighty saving.

Beelink SER5 Mini PC: Was 359 , Now $259

Save $100 This mini PC is a bit pricier than some of the others here, but with good reason – that AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor is more powerful than the Intel chips in cheaper SFF systems and it combines ample everyday pace with low-power operation, so you’ll save money on your electricity bill. You get basic gaming ability from Radeon graphics, and pricier models with beefier processors are also discounted.

Dell Optiplex 9020 PC: Was 250 , Now $187.99

Save $62 This is a refurbished PC with a 90-day Amazon Renewed warranty and may not be to everyone's taste. However for the price, it's a hard-to-beat proposition; it has a quad-core Intel CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD drive and runs on Windows 10 Pro. No surprise then that this ex-corporate PC is Amazon's best selling Mini Computer.

Kamrui AMR5 Mini PC: Was 529 , Now $449

Save $80 Kamrui’s affordable, compact gaming PC delivers bold, RGB LED-led looks in a tiny space and the Radeon Vega 7 graphics chip can handle esports games like Counter Strike, Fortnite and League of Legends. It’s a perfect entry-level gaming PC, and you can save $80 with the Prime Day sale.

Kamrui AK1 Plus Mini PC: Was 90 , Now $82.80

Save 8% This is an absolutely stunning beast of a deal. For the price of a Windows 10 Pro license, you get a full PC (with Windows 10 Pro) with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Yes, it runs on an old Intel Celeron N3350 but you can update the storage to make it run faster. It's tiny so you can fit it almost anywhere.

Amazon Prime Day Desktop PC deals: what to expect

Show more There will inevitably be lots of desktop PC discounts available on Prime Day and in the run-up to the day itself, but there are some nuances that any buyer needs to bear in mind before emptying their wallet. While deals will be plentiful, we expect to see more deals for PCs with last year’s components – think systems with AMD Ryzen 3000 or Intel 12th Gen processors, or gaming systems with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards. That’s no surprise when companies can still charge full price for systems with current-generation parts. If you find yourself staring at discounted PCs on Prime Day 2023, don’t be disheartened. Those components may have been released last year, but they’re still extremely fast, and often there’s not much difference in speed between this year’s chip and last year’s releases. Indeed, if you want a PC to handle office tasks, everyday computing or mainstream gaming and esports, then there is virtually no downside to buying a PC with last year’s kit – and you’ll save some money while you’re doing it. Based on our current research, one brilliant example of this is the CyberPower Gamer Xtreme VR. For $1,170 you can get your hands on a Core i7-12700F processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of memory and a 1TB SSD, and that’s the kind of spec that’ll play virtually any current game while handling all of your multi-tasking and content creation workloads. If you upgraded that spec to the i7-13700F and RTX 4060 you’d be looking at nearer $1,500, so there’s a big saving to be made. We’re also impressed by the Kamrui AK1 Plus, which is available for $150 with a 40% discount over its original price. This is one of those occasions where it’s worth taking a gamble on a smaller manufacturer, because you’ll get a huge discount on a PC that’s ideal for everyday, basic computing. If you’re buying on Prime Day, though, there are always some rules to bear in mind to keep yourself safe. Watch out for fake reviews, shop around to see if the same product is available with a bigger discount elsewhere, and check to see if you can get any credits or free extras with your product of choice.

Amazon Prime Day Desktop PC deals: FAQs

Will I need an Amazon Prime subscription to get Prime Day desktop PC deals? As the name suggests, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of those tasty Prime Day Desktop PC deals. But don’t fret if you don’t want to spend more money – if you’ve not been a Prime member in the last year, you can sign up for a free thirty-day trial of Amazon Prime.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member? You need to be an Amazon Prime member in order to get access to Prime Day deals, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 for a year. It used to be $12.99 per month or $119 per year but there was a price hike last year. However, new subscribers can take advantage of the 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to buy the deals. You can only use this if you've never been a member before, so it won't be available if you've used it already or if you've signed up for Amazon Prime in the past. While on the free trial, you get all the other membership benefits including free shipping, access to Prime Video and much more. Do read our Amazon Prime review for full coverage of what you get as part of a membership. That can help you decide if you want to cancel Amazon Prime once your free trial has ended to avoid being charged the monthly fee.