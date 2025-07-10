Good things come in small packages. If you've been on the hunt for a mini PC that can actually get the job done, I found the perfect Amazon Prime Day deal for you: the M4 Mac mini is down to just $499 (was $599) when you use a coupon at Amazon. For our friends in the UK, the Mac mini is also on sale for £499 (down from £599) at Amazon.

• Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

This is a fantastic deal because the M4 Mac mini was already an outstanding value at full price, packing the very best Apple silicon has to offer, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Now, for under $500? That's a 5-star deal on a 5-star PC. Get it before it's gone!

Want to see more discounts that are actually worth buying? Check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub, where we've hand-picked the best sales from the whole event.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple Mac mini (2024, M4) (US)

Apple Mac mini: was $599 now $499.99 at Amazon This 2024 Mac mini configuration features the latest Apple silicon M4 processor, 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD - all in a 5 x 5-inch form factor. It's powerful enough to chew through your day-to-day tasks and even dip your toes into the world of Mac gaming. It also has all the ports you need for convenient connections, making it the perfect workstation for under $500 during Prime Day sales.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Apple Mac mini (2024, M4) (UK)

Apple Mac mini: was £599 now £499 at Amazon It's nearly impossible to find a better value for money than the 2024 Mac mini. It comes equipped with the powerful M4 processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for your storage needs. And it's all packed into a tiny 127 x 127mm frame, making it a breeze to take with you wherever you need to go. If your current work computer is nearing the end of its life, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

I'm honestly surprised this deal hasn't sold out already. The 2024 Mac mini is one of the best computers you can buy, hands down.

The star of the show, apart from its super small form factor, is the M4 processor under the hood. In Matt Hanson's (Managing Editor, Core Tech) Mac mini review, he praised the tiny PC's performance in everything from day-to-day operation to video editing and even light gaming.

It's got the power to keep up, in an extremely portable package, with the ports you need to connect your essential peripherals. Plus, it's Apple- Intelligence-ready, putting the power of AI at your fingertips. What more can you really ask for from a workstation?

How about a Prime Day sale that knocks the price down even further? Amazon delivers.

Snag this deal before it goes away soon!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK