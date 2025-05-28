The Apple Mac mini (M4) with a 512GB SSD crashes to a record-low price at Amazon

If all the MacBook deals are tempting you, but you simply don’t need the portability, we have the deal for you. Currently, you can buy the Apple Mac mini (M4) at Amazon for $689.99 (was $729), which is a record low for the popular and tiny desktop computer with 512GB of storage.

Previously, this version of the Apple Mac mini (M4) hit a low of $699 at the start of April, so it’s a touch lower still today. To get the price, you’ll need to tick the apply coupon box on the Amazon site, which is no great hardship at all.

As mentioned, this particular model comes with 512GB SSD storage along with 16GB unified memory and a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The Mac mini has removable, modular storage compared to previous models' soldered-on components, but for convenience, it’s still useful to be all set for storage without needing to open it up for yourself. It’s ideal for slotting into your home office without taking up too much room.

If you don't think you'll need that much storage and want to spend less, the 256GB model is also down to $499.99 at Amazon.

Today’s best Mac mini deal

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $729 now $689.99 at Amazon The Apple Mac mini (M4) is one of the more affordable ways of embracing macOS. This model is just five by five inches in size, fitting perfectly next to a monitor. It has the powerful M4 chip which works well for all your productivity-focused tasks and can even manage some light gaming. 512GB of storage means you won’t need to grab any external storage too soon either.

Our Apple Mac mini (M4) review couldn’t be much more complimentary. We called it potentially the “best Mac ever”, citing how it’s “smaller, faster, [and] better” than before. It combines power and affordability, happily gaining a place in our look at the best computers.

Unsurprisingly, then, it’s the best choice for anyone seeking one of the best Macs without needing the portability of the MacBook range. Our only real criticisms are relatively minor: the front USB-C ports are slower than the rear ones and the power button placement is "awkward”, but other than that, it offers “great performance” in a “more compact design” than before.

Modern games will struggle a little here, but I’ve played favorites like World of Warcraft on a similar MacOS setup and had no issue. For work needs, its “virtually silent” compact design is a huge advantage.

If you want to see the alternatives, take a look at the best mini PCs. You may learn that one of the MacBook Pro deals going on might suit you better. As the Mac mini isn’t made for gaming, there are some great gaming PC deals happening too.