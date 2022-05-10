The best cheap gaming PC deals for May 2022

Are you looking to get gaming on a budget? We're here to help out with a one-stop roundup of all of this week's best cheap gaming PC deals. We've scored all the top retailers in both the US and the UK to come up with an all-killer-no-filler list of all of the best value gaming machines on the market right now.

Whether you're looking for a super-basic machine to play some indy titles on or a machine that's capable of maxing out CyberPunk 2077, our best cheap gaming PC deals list contains options for both. We're generally aiming at spending as little as possible here, but you'll find good value options across the board should you be looking for something with a bit of power.

Because buying a new gaming PC is a big commitment, we've also stacked this article full of helpful, unbiased buyer's advice. First time buying a PC? Perhaps you're a parent looking to buy a gaming PC for your son or daughter. Regardless of your knowledge level or expertise, you'll find a detailed guide on how much you should spend and what to look out for at the bottom of the page. The cheap gaming PC deals market tends to be littered with sub-par third-party choices on sites like Amazon, Newegg, and eBay, so a bit of research can go a long way if you're not technically inclined.

Best cheap gaming PC deals in the US: under $1,000

HP Victus 15L gaming PC (GTX 1660 Super): $799.99 $599.99 at HP

Save $200 - The cheapest of the cheap gaming PC deals, this HP Victus at the official store will still get you some great 1080p performance thanks to a GTX 1660 graphics card. Alongside this solid lower mid-range GPU, you'll also get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Corners have been cut here (such as the smaller drive), but you'll have a great platform to customize should you want to add some more RAM or a bigger drive bought at a third party.

Skytech Blaze II gaming PC (RTX 3050): $1,062 $799.99 at Newegg

Save $263 - A huge price cut makes this Skytech Blaze at Newegg the cheapest gaming PC deal we've found this week to feature an RTX 3050 graphics card. For budget 1080p gaming, this machine is simply a great buy considering you're also getting an Intel Core i5-10400F, 8GB of DDR4 3200 RAM, a 500 GB SSD, and a 600-watt power supply. This is a great, great baseline build to experiment on and upgrade, should you want to expand in the future.

Skytech Archangel gaming PC (RTX 3060): $1,399 $999.99 at Newegg

Save $400 - This is another super-solid Skytech build from Newegg, this Archangel model features a great price for an RTX 3060 graphics card. You'll also get a full complement of 16GB DDDR4 3200 RAM here, a nice pairing with the 500GB SSD and Intel Core i5 10400F CPU. Straight out the box, you'll get great 1080p performance from this machine and a decent platform for upgrading down the line.

Best cheap gaming deals in the US: over $1,000

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC (RTX 3060): $1,849 $1,273.99 at Dell

Save $576 - If looks and out-the-box performance are important to you, consider this Alienware Aurora R10 with an RTX 3060, AMD Ryzen 7-5800, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This one has some fantastic components and is one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PC deals on the market currently. The downside? This machine only has one stick of 16GB RAM. You'll want to throw in another stick to unlock the full potential of your Ryzen CPU.

HP Omen gaming PC (RX 6700XT): $1,649 $1,349.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For 1440p gaming on a budget, one of the best cheap gaming PC deals this week is this HP Omen at Best Buy, featuring an AMD RX 6700XT, Ryzen 7 5700G, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Going full AMD here means great bang for the buck and some great components for the price. This machine even has dual-channel RAM and an all-in-one liquid cooler for the CPU, two features that are often cut on big-brand pre-builts.

ABS Master gaming PC (RTX 3060 Ti): $1,699 $1,399.99 at Newegg

Save $300 - You'll be maxing out games at 1080p with this ABS Master - a great upper mid-range machine featuring a hefty price cut at Newegg. This one has an RTX 3060 Ti, Intel Core i5 11400F, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. While you're 'only' getting a Core i5 here, this is a great price for an RTX 3060 Ti, and everything is up to date and ready to go straight out the box. We also love the look of the case and third-party cooler on this one.

Alienware Aurora R10 gaming PC (RTX 3080): $2,519 $1,763.99 at Dell

Save $750 - Dell is managing to pack in a super-powerful RTX 3080 graphics card into this Alienware Aurora for a reasonable price this week. You'll also score 16GB of dual-channel RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Ryzen 7 5800X - a very beefy CPU indeed. For 1440p gaming, this machine is super solid right out the box and should last you a good few years down the line, even though it's definitely on the pricey side.

Asus ROG gaming PC (RTX 3080): $2,099 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Another super-cheap (relatively speaking) RTX 3080 gaming PC deal, this Asus ROG at Best Buy is getting a huge discount currently. This one certainly packs in a ton of value for the price with an Intel Core i7-11700KF, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 2TB HDD. Everything looks great here - although we'd probably recommend upgrading the stock air cooler on this machine for an all-in-one liquid cooler, which should be a cheap and relatively upgrade for your machine.

Best cheap gaming PC deals in the UK: under £1,000

CyberpowerPC Regiment gaming PC (RTX 3050): £711.60 at Amazon

While you'll only get a Core i3-10100 processor with this CyberPowerPC Regiment, it's one of the cheapest gaming PCs we've seen to feature an RTX 3050 graphics card. Alongside 8GB of RAM, a 240GB SSD, and a 650-watt power supply, you've got a great base for upgrading here should you want to swap out parts down the line.

Fierce RGB gaming PC (RTX 2060): £929 £889.90 at Amazon

Here's a great price on a slightly older but still great mid-range pre-built at Amazon, which features an RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of 3200 DDR4 RAM, a 500GB SSD, and a speedy AMD Ryzen 5 4650G processor. All these specs are last-gen now but getting 16GB of RAM out of the box is fantastic and this machine will still do the business if you're looking for a decent 1080p machine on a budget.

ADMI Gaming PC (RTX 3060): £1,199 £899.95 at Amazon

Spend a little more, however, and you can treat yourself to one of the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming PC deals we've ever seen in the UK. This ADMI pre-built at Amazon also features 16GB of DDR4 3000 RAM, a 1TB HDD, a 240GB SSD, and Ryzen 5 3600 processor. Compared to the Fierce machine above, you're dropping down to a weaker CPU, RAM, and storage config here but making up for it with a speedier and more recent GPU.

CyberpowerPC Wyvern gaming PC (RTX 3060): £933 £894 at Amazon

Another superb cheap RTX 3060 pre-built, this CyberpowerPC Wyvern features an Intel Core i5-10400F, 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a 240GB SSD. Like the ADMI machine above, this one features a fairly weak set of RAM and less storage than we'd like but does have a super cheap RTX 3060. Having a 650-watt PSU is also fantastic for future upgrades, should you want to swap things out down the line.

Best cheap gaming deals in the UK: over £1,000

Fierce Gaming PC (RTX 3070): £1,249 £1,149 at Amazon

Save £100 - Here's a really cheap RTX 3070 build from Fierce that's a great platform for upgrading. It's featuring a super-solid Intel Core i5 11400F and 16GB of 3200 DDR4 RAM, alongside a 240GB and 1TB HDD. We'd look to upgrade the storage here, as well as adding in a beefier cooler for the CPU if the budget allows. It's fairly cheap and can help you squeeze out a little more performance - and it looks cool, too.

CyberpowerPC Warrior gaming PC (RTX 3070): £1,249.20 at Amazon

If you can afford to spend a little more, here's another relatively cheap RTX 3070 gaming PC from CyberpowerPC. This machine features a Ryzen 5 5600G, a 960GB SSD, and 16GB of 2400 DDR4 RAM. Again, this one is a candidate for a CPU cooler and RAM upgrade, although the bare bones of the machine are great value and should set you off on the right foot.

CyberpowerPC Centurion gaming PC: £1,809 £1,761.60 at Amazon

Finally, we've got this awesome RTX 3080 CyberPowerPC featuring an Intel Core i9-11900KF, 1TB NVMe SSD, 16GB of RAM, and Lian Li Lancool 215. Everything is top-notch here apart from the RAM, which is a little on the slow side at 2400Mhz. Still, you're getting a top-end case, superb components, and even a third-party all-in-one liquid cooler for the CPU - all for well under £2,000.

Cheap gaming PC deals: FAQ

Buying a pre-built gaming PC vs building your own

Buying pre-built

Pros: cost, ease of use, system warranty

Cons: cut corners, generic parts

Building your own

Pros: easily customizable and upgradable

Cons: price, warranty on individual parts only

A few years ago, the best advice was always to build your own PC, if you could. Components were cheap and readily available, and nearly every company cut corners while charging you a premium for the associated labor costs of building. In the past couple of years, however, pre-builds have come a very long way indeed when it comes to overall value.

While it's still commonplace for companies to cut costs on things like CPU coolers, RAM, and other minor (but essential) components, generally speaking, it's now cheaper to buy your machine from one of the bigger companies versus buying everything separately.

Since big manufacturers like Dell, HP, and other well-known builders can buy components either in bulk or wholesale, they're not paying the same graphics card prices on the street as you do. While RAM and storage upgrades are cheap and abundant, we all know how much of an issue getting ahold of a reasonably priced GPU has been in the past two years. For those on a budget, it's often been cheaper and easier to buy a pre-built gaming PC.

However, all this isn't to say you shouldn't build your own. If you're confident you can (It's pretty easy), then it's well worth the time and money. There's a satisfaction in building your own that's hard to get with simply buying a pre-built gaming PC, and it's a fulfilling hobby all in itself. Just remember that if anything goes wrong, it'll be on you to fix it.

How much should I spend on a cheap gaming PC?

Level Cost (US) Cost (UK) Games / settings Basic 1080p $650 to $900 £700 to £800 Indy, Minecraft, Fortnite Standard 1080p $900 to $1,200 £800 to £1,100 eSports, strategy, FPS Enthusiast 1440p $1,200 to $2,000 £1,200 to £2,000 All (high to ultra settings) Performance 4K $2,000+ £2,000+ All (ultra)

As a general rule of thumb, you can get a great barebones system for 1080p gaming for around $800 (£800) as of early 2022. While you can get cheaper (much cheaper) machines on Amazon and eBay, we think it's generally worth spending a little more to get a machine that will last a bit longer down the line. Unfortunately, the market is flooded with terrible cheap pre-built gaming PCs that feature really old components and are even missing dedicated graphics cards in some cases. You get what you pay for with gaming PCs - plus, there's a case for spending a bit more to get a decent platform for upgrading, should you want to swap out components in a year or two.

If you're aiming for ultra settings at 1440p, you'll need to be willing to fork out the cash - at least $1,000 if you want a truly smooth experience. A larger resolution demands a much beefier graphics card (the most expensive component), so budget gamers can often save a lot of cash by settling on 1080p.

What specs do I need in a cheap gaming PC?

Minimum - Intel Core i3 (10th gen) / AMD Ryzen 3 (3rd gen)

- Intel Core i3 (10th gen) / AMD Ryzen 3 (3rd gen) Minimum - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD RX 6500

- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / AMD RX 6500 Minimum - 8GB of RAM

- 8GB of RAM Minimum - 256GB SSD / 1TB HDD

- 256GB SSD / 1TB HDD Recommended - Intel Core i5 (11th gen) / AMD Ryzen 5 (5th gen)

- Intel Core i5 (11th gen) / AMD Ryzen 5 (5th gen) Recommended - Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD RX 6600 XT

- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD RX 6600 XT Recommended - 16GB of RAM

- 16GB of RAM Recommended - 512GB SSD

Above are the specs that we consider the bare minimum for a gaming PC in 2022, alongside the specs that we'd recommend for a much smoother experience and better graphics in-game. These are just rough ballparks, however. Your mileage will vary massively depending on your desired setup and what kinds of games you're planning on playing.

For example, suppose you're looking to play lower-requirement games like Minecraft, Fortnite, or most strategy games. In that case, you'll generally be able to get by with a fairly basic graphics card like a GTX 1650 or GTX 1660 and a relatively modest Core i3 CPU. If you're planning to play CyberPunk 2077, Elden Ring, or another blockbuster triple-A title at ultra settings, you'll probably want to consider an RTX 3060 or RX 6600 XT and Core i5 / Ryzen 5 CPU as a bare minimum. Generally speaking, you can get by with 8GB of RAM, although 16GB is quickly becoming the new standard - plus, it's a fairly cheap upgrade to make.

Remember that you'll want to get good mileage out of your machine down the line, so it's a good idea to have some headroom for future releases. Getting a machine with a generous (500 to 600 watt) power supply and a decent case can help make potential upgrades down the line a lot easier.