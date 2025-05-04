Dell's spring sale has some of the best gaming PC deals I've seen since Black Friday
Including the first discounts on the latest Alienware Area-51 models
The official Dell Store has just launched another big spring sale this week, including some superb discounts for those looking to pick up a new gaming PC.
With prices ranging all the way from $799 to an eye-watering $4,999 there's plenty to check out this week, including some of the best deals I've seen since Black Friday and the first discounts on the brand's latest Alienware models. I've picked out the best gaming deals in the Dell spring sale just down below.
If you're on more of a budget this week, then I'd recommend checking out Dell's price cuts on its G16 gaming laptops. There are two fantastic choices - one with an RTX 4060 for $1,099 (was $1,549), and one with an RTX 4070 for $1,299 (was $1,699). Both are great if you need a decent bang-for-the-buck machine that still has a decent amount of power under the hood.
I'd also recommend checking out this Alienware Aurora with an RTX 4060 Ti for $1,399 (was $1,699) for a compelling budget desktop. It's not the cheapest I've ever seen, but it's superb if you just want a reliable machine that can provide smooth frame rates at 1080p.
For a higher-end machine, however, check out today's discounts of up to $500 on the latest Alienware Area-51 models. These have just been released, so today's discounts are some of the first I've ever seen on these powerhouse machines with the latest RTX 6000 series graphics cards and Intel chipsets.
Today's best gaming PC deals at Dell
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
Processor: Intel Ultra 7-265F
RAM: 32GB DDR5
Storage: 1TB
If you're on the hunt for a cheaper gaming PC, then this Alienware Aurora with an RTX 4060 Ti is a great choice. It's not the cheapest machine I've ever seen with this card (I think I've seen an Aurora go for $1,299 before) but you do get some great specs here for 1080p gaming. Combining an RTX 4060, Ultra 7, and 32GB of RAM gets you great performance right out of the box without any glaring needs for upgrades.
Graphics card: RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-265
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB
This is one of the best price cuts I've seen so far on the brand new Alineware Area-51 – and one that brings the baseline configuration down to its lowest price yet. Even though this is the 'entry-level' option, you still get an extremely impressive Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 5080 for a huge amount of power under the hood. And, as with any Area-51 machine, you also get the gorgeous new case with fully upgradable parts.
Graphics card: RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-285K
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB
The high-end Area-51 Ultra-9 configuration is also on sale this week at the Dell Store with an impressive $500 discount. You're paying a significant upcharge for the Ultra 9 here, but if you're going all-in and need a machine that's also a productivity powerhouse, then it's arguably worth spending the extra for the upgrade.
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060
RAM: 32GB
SSD: 1TB
This Dell G15 is a little on the pricey end for a machine with a mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card, but you get an absolutely stacked set of components backing it up. Not only does this machine feature a very high-end Core i9 chipset, but you also get 32GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. Overall, this is a great choice for gaming and many other demanding production tasks and applications.
Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070
RAM: 16GB
SSD: 1TB
Looking for a gaming laptop with power that doesn't completely break the bank? This Dell G15 is one of the cheapest on the market right now with an RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a powerful Core i9 chipset, is going to get you smooth performance on this machine's 1600p display. While a little pricier than some options, this is a great buy if you want something that will last a few years down the line.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.
Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX
RAM: 64GB DDR5
Storage: 2TB
Today's discount on the 18-inch model is even better than the one on the 16-inch model, with an impressive $500 discount. The specs on this featured configuration are the same as the model featured above, but you get an even bigger 18-inch 300Hz QHD+ display that's perfect if you have a more static setup. At 18 inches, this massive laptop isn't the most portable, but it's perfect for delivering a desktop-like experience.
