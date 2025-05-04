Dell's spring sale has some of the best gaming PC deals I've seen since Black Friday

The official Dell Store has just launched another big spring sale this week, including some superb discounts for those looking to pick up a new gaming PC.

With prices ranging all the way from $799 to an eye-watering $4,999 there's plenty to check out this week, including some of the best deals I've seen since Black Friday and the first discounts on the brand's latest Alienware models. I've picked out the best gaming deals in the Dell spring sale just down below.

If you're on more of a budget this week, then I'd recommend checking out Dell's price cuts on its G16 gaming laptops. There are two fantastic choices - one with an RTX 4060 for $1,099 (was $1,549), and one with an RTX 4070 for $1,299 (was $1,699). Both are great if you need a decent bang-for-the-buck machine that still has a decent amount of power under the hood.

I'd also recommend checking out this Alienware Aurora with an RTX 4060 Ti for $1,399 (was $1,699) for a compelling budget desktop. It's not the cheapest I've ever seen, but it's superb if you just want a reliable machine that can provide smooth frame rates at 1080p.

For a higher-end machine, however, check out today's discounts of up to $500 on the latest Alienware Area-51 models. These have just been released, so today's discounts are some of the first I've ever seen on these powerhouse machines with the latest RTX 6000 series graphics cards and Intel chipsets.

Today's best gaming PC deals at Dell

Alienware Aurora gaming PC: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

Processor: Intel Ultra 7-265F

RAM: 32GB DDR5

Storage: 1TB If you're on the hunt for a cheaper gaming PC, then this Alienware Aurora with an RTX 4060 Ti is a great choice. It's not the cheapest machine I've ever seen with this card (I think I've seen an Aurora go for $1,299 before) but you do get some great specs here for 1080p gaming. Combining an RTX 4060, Ultra 7, and 32GB of RAM gets you great performance right out of the box without any glaring needs for upgrades.

Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop: was $3,849 now $3,449.99 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7-265

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB This is one of the best price cuts I've seen so far on the brand new Alineware Area-51 – and one that brings the baseline configuration down to its lowest price yet. Even though this is the 'entry-level' option, you still get an extremely impressive Ultra 7 chipset, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 5080 for a huge amount of power under the hood. And, as with any Area-51 machine, you also get the gorgeous new case with fully upgradable parts.

Alienware Area-51 gaming desktop: was $5,499 now $4,999 at Dell Graphics card: RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-285K

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB The high-end Area-51 Ultra-9 configuration is also on sale this week at the Dell Store with an impressive $500 discount. You're paying a significant upcharge for the Ultra 9 here, but if you're going all-in and need a machine that's also a productivity powerhouse, then it's arguably worth spending the extra for the upgrade.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,549 now $1,099 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4060

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB This Dell G15 is a little on the pricey end for a machine with a mid-range RTX 4060 graphics card, but you get an absolutely stacked set of components backing it up. Not only does this machine feature a very high-end Core i9 chipset, but you also get 32GB of RAM and a hefty 1TB SSD for plenty of storage. Overall, this is a great choice for gaming and many other demanding production tasks and applications.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell Processor: Intel Core i9-13900HX

Graphics card: GeForce RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Looking for a gaming laptop with power that doesn't completely break the bank? This Dell G15 is one of the cheapest on the market right now with an RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a powerful Core i9 chipset, is going to get you smooth performance on this machine's 1600p display. While a little pricier than some options, this is a great buy if you want something that will last a few years down the line.

Alienware 16 Area-51 gaming laptop: was $3,599 now $3,299.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 64GB DDR5

Storage: 2TB Here's the first significant price cut on the brand-new 16-inch Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop, and it's a good one. With $300 off, this high-end configuration with an RTX 5080 and Ultra 9 is a little easier on the pocket. While a pricey buy, you are getting eye-wateringly powerful components here that are more than enough to power the 240Hz QHD+ display this machine features.