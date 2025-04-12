Beat the price hike: here are the four best laptop deals in the Dell Spring Sale starting at just $349
Great options for work or casual use in today's sale at Dell
At any time of the year, the Dell Store is usually a good option for laptop deals. That's particularly the case this week, however, as the official retailer has an ongoing spring sale offering up to $300 off its excellent Inspiron and XPS laptops.
Today's discounts offer a great opportunity to snag a cheap machine before any potential tariff madness affects prices – and I've rounded up the best value laptop deals below.
My choices start at just $349 (was $449) for this superb-value Dell Inspiron 15. While there are cheaper Windows laptops out there right now, I think this one is a real bargain considering you get a decent-sized 512GB SSD and a powerful Ryzen 5 chipset.
Other great options include the Inspiron 14 Plus for $699 (was $999) and the Inspiron 16 Plus for $799 (was $1,099), which are both fantastic choices for a solid (and powerful) working-from-home machine.
Finally, I'd also recommend checking out the Dell XPS 13 for $1,199 (was $1,399) if you're looking for the perfect Windows-based alternative to the latest Apple MacBooks.
Today's best deals in the Dell Spring Sale
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5-7520U
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
While there are cheaper options at the official Dell Store today, my top choice if you're on a budget is this Inspiron 15. Highlight specs here include a decent Ryzen 5 chipset alongside a spacious 512GB SSD, which are both great components on a machine at this price point. While it's not the most powerful machine out there, this Dell Inspiron is perfect if you just want something that can cover the basics without breaking a sweat.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7-155H
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
Moving up in price slightly, this deal on a Dell Inspiron 14 not only gets you a portable, travel-friendly 14-inch form factor, but a powerful chipset, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM right out of the box. These specs are decently powerful for the price and more than enough for most work and casual applications. This one's a particularly good choice for a solid work-from-home laptop.
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 9-185H
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's another superb option if you're looking for a powerful laptop without completely breaking the bank. Thanks to a massive $300 price cut in the Dell Spring Sale, you can currently get this higher-end Inspiron 16 Plus for a mid-range price. With a powerful Ultra 9 processor, this machine is perfect as a workstation, although its larger 16-inch form factor means it's not as portable as some of the machines on our list.
Display - 13 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7-256V
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 1TB
And finally, here's a great price on the latest Dell XPS 13, the brand's highest-end premium laptop. With a gorgeous aluminum design and extremely lightweight body, the XPS 13 is a great choice if you want something stylish and portable. It is expensive, but today's $200 price cut at Dell makes this Ultra 7 configuration a little easier on the pocket.
