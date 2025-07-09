Even my dog found Amazon Prime Day deals worth buying, here's what she recommends for furry friends

As a geek and dog Dad, I buy plenty of tech for my girl Beesly, and of course Amazon Prime Day has pet deals in addition to deals for normal boring humans. I've rounded up the best tech deals (and some not-so-tech deal) to have fun and keep your pet safe, starting with my favorite life jacket, this Malier dog life vest for $20.99. It comes in a number of colorful shark options, and it offers a high level of buoyancy to keep my dog's head above the waves.

If you want to keep an eye on your pooch while you are out of the house, there are some good home camera options on sale for Prime Day.

You could opt for a fully loaded Furbo 360 Dog Camera, which lets you not only talk to your pet through a built-in speaker, it can even toss your dog a treat! Furbo offers a subscription with monitoring service, but you can go sub-free and get the Furbo 360 Dog Camera for $129 on Amazon, down from $210 and the lowest price I've seen.

If you want to keep things simpler, Amazon's Ring makes a camera that can pan and tilt to help you find your furry friend. The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is only $44.99 on Amazon, and that's also the lowest price I've seen for this camera.

Now that you're watching your dog all day, you might want to know more about what type of dog you've got! The Ancestry Dog DNA Breed and Health kit is on sale for $99, down from $149. It will give you a good idea of your dog's breed, and also alert you to any genetic health issues that are detectable in the DNA study.

If your dog sheds like mine, you'll want something to suck up the flying fur. The Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean upright vacuum is on sale for $329.99, down a whopping $270 from its normal price. That's the lowest price I've seen for Dyson's pet-focused upright.

Finally, don't forget the poop bags. This Prime Day deal give you 1,080 Pet N Pet plant-based poop bags for $18.69, a nice 22% discount. You know you're going to need all of those bags eventually.

Oh, Beesly says you should buy these Chuckit! Dog Balls for $8.50. That's 60% off the 2-pack, but you don't get the same deal on the 3-pack. Beesly also says you should throw the ball. Come on, throw the ball. Throw it. Beesly wants you to throw it. Or just go check out the Prime Day deals, and I'll throw the ball for Bees.

• Check out all of the Amazon Prime Day pet deals

Amazon Prime Day pet deals in the US

Malier Malier Dog Life Jacket: was $24.99 now $20.99 at Amazon This deal on the Malier Dog Life Jacket will let your puppy swim and boat in safety. It comes in a wide variety of highly visible colors, and it's very buoyant when your dog takes a dip. It comes in a range of sizes, from extra-small to double-extra-large.

Furbo Furbo 360 Dog Cam: was $210 now $129 at Amazon This Furbo 360 Dog Cam for $129 is at the lowest price I've seen for this model that doesn't require a subscription with Furbo. You can save by subscribing for $7 per month, but you don't need a subscription to watch your dog, talk through the speaker, or toss your dog a treat using the adjustable treat-tosser. The Furbo camera can even alert you if your dog is barking.

Ring Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam with Ring Pet Tag: was $89.98 now $44.99 at Amazon The RIng Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam isn't just for pets, but this model comes with a dog tag that you can register to help your dog find its way home if it gets lost. This deal is the lowest price I've seen on Ring's Pan-Tilt camera, down from the previous low price of $60. It isn't as feature packed as the Furbo, but you also don't have to load it with treats.

Ancestry Ancestry Dog DNA Breed and Health Kit: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The Ancestry Dog DNA Breed and Health Kit won't just give you the bad news that you've got a terrier on your hands, it will also give you information about your dog's health, based on Ancestry's extensive DNA study and database. This deal drops the Health and Breed kit to the lowest price I've seen, making it a great way to learn more about your dog - since your dog can't tell you how it's feeling.

Dyson Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean: was $599.99 now $329.99 at Amazon This Dyson Ball Animal Total Clean deal drops the powerful upright vacuum to the lowest price I've seen, making it a good choice for pet owners who need more suction power, and maybe a few extra tools to get the job done. It's a bit cheaper than the Dyson Ball Animal 3, which has a few more features, but this vacuum doesn't lack power - Dyson says its the most powerful vacuum you can buy.

Pet N Pet Pet N Pet Dog Poop Bags: was $23.99 now $18.69 at Amazon Your dog is going to poop, and you should pick it up with these Pet N Pet Dog Poop Bags for $18.69, a 22% saving and the lowest price I've seen for these plant-based bags. If 1,080 bags seems like too many, you must be a new dog owner, because you're going to need all of these bags eventually.