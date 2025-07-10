I've found the best Prime Day deals under $25 - Apple, Lego, and Echo from $8
Prime Day deals that are so good (and cheap), it's an easy add-to-cart
It's day 3 of Amazon's Prime Day sale, and if you're looking to pick up a cheap but practical product, then you're in luck. As a deals editor for TechRadar, who has been shopping Amazon's sale for hours on end, I've found 15 Prime Day deals under $25 that are actually worth buying.
• Shop Amazon's full sale
From smart home speakers to tracking devices and kitchen appliances from brands like Apple, Lego, and Echo, my Prime Day picks are some of Amazon's best-selling gadgets that have received significant discounts, making them an easy buy.
A few of my favorite cheap picks include Amazon's Blink Mini 2 security camera on sale for only $19.99, this 32-pack of Energizer AA batteries for $13,29, and the handy Amazon Smart Plug for just $12.99.
Shop more of my top cheap Prime Day deals below, and keep in mind that Amazon's big four-day event ends tomorrow. You also must be a Prime member to shop today's bargains, and if you aren't already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.
The best Prime Day deals under $25
I've had my eye on the Blink Mini 2 since its release, and now that it's on sale for just $19.99 - it's a must-buy. The compact security camera features two-way audio and will alert your phone when motion is detected. The Blink 2 also includes a 1080p HD live view, color night vision with a built-in spotlight, and a wider field of view.
Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity to stock up on household essentials, including batteries, which are a must-have for the upcoming school year and holidays. The retailer has a 32-pack of AA Energizer batteries for only $13.29, which is the lowest price I've ever seen.
The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and thanks to Prime Day, it's on sale for only $19.99 – a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.
You can also get a four-pack on sale for $64.99, which comes down to just $16 an AirTag.
This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $22.61, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.
This stain treater is the GOAT. No, really - it removes any stain I throw at it and can be used on clothes, upholstery, and carpets, so I'm never without it. It's been a best-seller at this year's Prime Day sale, now it's on sale for only $22.94.
Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the all-new Echo Pop for just $21.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you're getting a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
For just $14.99, you can get a whiter smile with the best-selling Lumineux teeth whitening strips. You get 18 strips that are peroxide-free, so you can achieve white teeth without the sensitivity.
This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for all your gadgets, and it's on sale for just $9.48 - a record-low price. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.
Get a cheap streaming device with Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick on sale for just $17.99 with code FTVHDADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found that the original version offered a cost-effective way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to HD streaming apps, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
LifeStraw's personal water filter has become a breakout star during holiday sales, such as Prime Day, and Amazon has the nifty device on sale for just $9.95 — the lowest-ever price. Perfect for camping or hiking, the handheld LifeStraw filters bacteria and parasites to provide clean and safe drinking water.
My top pick for the best cheap Prime Day deal is the best-selling Kasa Smart Light Bulb, available for just $8.49, making it a must-buy. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled remotely via the Kasa app, and it is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to use your voice to control your lights.
The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 115,000 positive reviews and was a best-seller at last year's Prime Day sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables. Today's deal brings the price down to just $24.95.
Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the best-selling Amazon Smart Plug on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control lights and appliances with just your voice.
The best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution and is also on sale for just $24.99, thanks to Amazon's 50% discount. It's a solid streaming stick with access to all the major apps and support for voice controls through Alexa.
Looking for a simple and fun Lego build that can double as an easy decoration? This Sunflowers set is for you, and it's a massive 47% off at just $7.94. You'll create two sunflowers out of 161 pieces, and if you put them in the vase, you have easy decor that will never need watering.
Amazon's 2025 Prime Day sale - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.