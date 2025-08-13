I've found 15 best-selling tech gadgets at Amazon that you actually want to buy - all under $60

Amazon is one of the best destinations to purchase a cheap (and handy) tech gadget, offering the best prices around the web on thousands of devices that will improve your life.



So, to help you find the best of the best, I've gone through Amazon's top-selling tech gadgets and selected today's 15 best deals all under $60 that are actually worth buying. You'll find a wide range of electronics on sale, including earbuds, speakers, streaming devices, smart home gadgets, chargers, toothbrushes, and more. All of the items listed below are highly rated and on sale for tempting prices.

A few of my favorite deals include the number one best-selling tech gadget, the Apple AirTag, on sale for $24, Amazon's powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for a record-low price of $29.99, and the JBL Go 4 speaker on sale for $44.95.

Shop more of Amazon's best tech gadget deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. You might as well add a handy device to your cart now, or you may regret it later.

15 tech gadgets at Amazon under $60

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector: was $19 now $15.99 at Amazon If you're a fan of Apple products and on a budget, Apple's wired headphones are on sale for only $15.99 - a record-low price. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. The earbuds also work with all devices that have a Lightning connector. Read more ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon Need a cheap streaming device to add smart capabilities to a TV? The new version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is half price when you apply the code HDFTVADD at checkout. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices. Read more ▼

Charmast Portable Charger: was $29.99 now $18.99 at Amazon For just $19, you can purchase this handy portable charger, a bestseller at Amazon. You get six outputs and three inputs, allowing you to connect up to six devices at the same time. Its compact size means it's easy to take with you, whether you're on business or on vacation. Read more ▼

Beribes Bluetooth Headphones: was $28.99 now $18.98 at Amazon If you're looking for cheap over-ear headphones, this option from Beribes is a top seller at Amazon, boasting over 40,000 positive reviews. The wireless Bluetooth headphones feature a comfortable design and weigh just .38lbs and provide up to 65 hours of listening time. Read more ▼

Roku Express HD Streaming Device: was $29 now $19 at Amazon The Roku Express HD is the manufacturer's cheapest streaming device. For under $20, you can get speedy HD streaming for over 400 channels and Roku originals, plus support for your favorite subscriptions on a handy home screen. You can use the remote that comes with it or hands-free controls with a voice assistant like Alexa. Read more ▼

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Improve your home's WiFi with this TP-Link extender, now available at its lowest price yet. The TP-Link AC1200 boosts Wi-Fi internet coverage up to 1,500 square feet and connects up to 30 devices. At this price, it's a must-buy for your home or office. Read more ▼

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $24, only a few bucks more than the record-low price we saw on Prime Day. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Read more ▼

Anker Soundcore 2: was $44 now $29.44 at Amazon The Anker Soundcore 2 was already a very much affordable model, but now it's simply great value for money. It delivers a strong set of features, a spiral bass port for enhanced low-end heft and IPX7 waterproofing, meaning it can handle an accidental dunking with ease. All of that for less than $30? You really can't go wrong. Read more ▼

JBL Go 4 Bluetooth Speaker: was $49.95 now $44.95 at Amazon The JBL Go 4 is on sale for only $44.95, which is just $5 more than the record-low price. It offers plenty for the price, including a stylish, lightweight design, an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, and a battery that could last a full day's trip. Specifically, it lasts seven hours on a single charge and can add an additional two hours with its Playtime Boost feature. Read more ▼

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Forget disposable floss: blast bits of food away with jets of pressurized water. The enhanced pressure, available in 10 settings, includes a massage mode for gum stimulation, as well as a built-in timer and pacer. Nine out of ten dentists (of course) allegedly recommend, and it's 40% off at Amazon. Read more ▼

JBL Tune Flex Noise Cancelling Earbuds: was $99.99 now $59.95 at Amazon You can score an impressive 40% discount on the JBL Tune Flex earbuds, now down to just $59.95. For that price, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology, and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, which delivers 32 hours of impressive beats. Read more ▼

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon Amazon has an unspeakably good offer on the Wonderboom 4 right now, on sale for its lowest price yet. This small yet powerful portable speaker is fantastic-sounding, eye-catching, and highly durable, making it a great addition to your bag and perfect for taking on the go. Read more ▼

Oral-B iO Deep Clean Electric Toothbrush: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Amazon has the top-rated Oral-B iO deep clean on sale for just $59.99 – the lowest price we've seen this year. The Oral-B iO features a smart sensor that alerts you if you're brushing too hard and features three different cleaning modes. Read more ▼

