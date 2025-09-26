Squarespace is one of the best website builders out there for its intuitive templates and customization tools- and now TechRadar users can get 10% off on any plan

From its modest beginnings to today’s AI-fueled superpowers, Squarespace has been synonymous with a great website-building experience, consistently ranking highly on our lists of best website builders, and for quite a few very good reasons.

Thanks to its sleek templates, comprehensive collection of features, and ease of use, it makes website creation a breeze for anyone, regardless of their level of expertise in this matter.

Save 10% on Squarespace plans For a limited time, Squarespace gives you everything you need to create a polished online presence at a 10% discount. This includes mobile-ready templates tailored to your industry, an intuitive drag-and-drop website editor, and customer support always ready to assist you with any issues. And you will get a custom domain, SSL security, and cutting-edge SEO tools. Just apply code TECHRADAR10 at checkout, and start building your website.

Why choose Squarespace?

Choosing Squarespace makes sense simply because it’s one of the most versatile website builders in the industry, equipped with everything you need to launch a professional site with no coding required.

With it, you’re getting access to expertly designed templates, an AI-powered website builder, and detailed ecommerce functionality (this means payment processing, marketing tools, and analytics). Plus, you’ll receive seamless integrations with third-party services for any additional features you wish to add to your website.

Even without the ongoing 10% discount, Squarespace is affordable for what it offers. Its plans begin at just $16 per month (billed annually), and you can even take it out for a spin risk-free during a 14-day free trial.