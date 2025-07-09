Amazon Prime Day 2025 is in full swing, and while there are countless deals to pick from – including deep discounts on Lego sets, the Oura Ring, and an Xbox green keyboard – if you have a garage, this is the deal for you.

While it's not the lowest price we've ever tracked, the Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Control is still an excellent deal at $22.61 for Prime Day 2025. That amounts to a $7.37, or a 25%, discount off the $29.99 MSRP.

This two-part gadget connects to your garage door opener – it works with most units manufactured since 1993 – and allows you to check the status, open, or close it using an app on your iPhone or Android device. It checks off all the boxes of an easy, smart home upgrade, ultimately giving you peace of mind.

Prime Day deal: Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control: was $29.98 now $22.61 at Amazon This smart garage door controller is one of those products that you'll question how you ever lived without. For just $22.61, you'll be able to not only open or close your garage door with the touch of a button, but you can also check the status from anywhere.

Once you have this set up, you won't need to wonder if you closed the garage door, as you can quickly open the app and check your status. It's a relatively simple product that doesn't hide control or status checking behind a paywall either.

And it works with a broad range of garage door openers, including those made by manufacturers other than Chamberlain. It works with most openers made since 1993, including brands like Chamberlain, Craftsman, Liftmaster, Genie, Overhead Door, Raynor, Stanley, and Wayne Dalton. The main piece of kit required is photoelectric.

Before the rebrand, this unit was known as the “myQ” smart garage control, but this simply puts Chamberlain front and center. The app for iPhone and Android does a good job of walking you through the steps and offers integrations with other products by the brand.

The only downside is that this doesn't integrate with any of the major smart home systems as of yet, but that won't be a dealbreaker for most, and there are some workarounds like using it within Siri Shortcuts.

While it's not the lowest price ever, spending the $22 will give you a simple, smart upgrade that can make opening and closing a garage door a bit easier.