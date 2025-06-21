Don't wait for Prime Day: the Ring Battery Doorbell drops to a new record-low price

Amazon is dropping record-low discounts, even before its biannual Prime Day. Right now, you can find slashed prices on its first-party products, including the Ring Battery Doorbell for just $49.99 (was $99.99).

The Ring Battery Doorbell enhances your home security with a built-in camera and app that allow you to answer the door from your smartphone. This is the lowest price we've seen for the Ring Battery Doorbell so far, even lower than the prices we typically see around Black Friday. You can even choose between two colors for the same price: the traditional white or the new, shiny Venetian Bronze.

Today's best video doorbell deal

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell is an ideal choice for a first-time smart doorbell user. It includes all the basic features you would want in a video doorbell like motion detection, two-way audio, and live footage accessible through the app. This latest model of Ring's best-selling video doorbell, now with head-to-toe video and colored night vision. At its lowest price yet, there's no better time to buy.

Ring upgraded the base model of its battery-powered Video Doorbell with 66% more vertical coverage than the original, featuring head-to-toe video and colored night vision for enhanced detail during nighttime recordings. Like all Ring video doorbells, it includes live video for a short time on the app, two-way audio, and motion detection. For additional features like 24/7 recording, smart alerts, and cloud storage, you need to pay for the Ring Home subscription.

The built-in battery lasts anywhere from a couple of weeks to a month, depending on how often it's used. If you run out of battery, you can simply detach your doorbell and charge it using its USB-C port.

More advanced models of the Ring Battery Doorbell are included in our best video doorbells list. By virtue of the word "best," it's hard to recommend it over the upgraded versions, but it still offers plenty of value for a lower price.

Curious about those pricier Ring doorbells? I'd recommend looking at the Ring Video Doorbell Plus, our best wireless video doorbell with 4.5 out of 5 stars, and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for a better camera.