Amazon launches a huge Ring sale ahead of Memorial Day – here are the deals I'd buy from $34.99

I'll cut to the chase. There's a huge Ring sale currently underway at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day, featuring record-low prices on doorbells and cameras that are usually restricted to Amazon Prime members.

That's not the case this time, as the standard Ring Video Doorbell is down to $54.99 (was $99.99), while the more advanced Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is on sale for $99.99 (was $149.99).

• See the full Ring sale at Amazon

The standard Ring Video Doorbell is a great buy at this price, but I also highly recommend the offer on the Plus version of the much-loved Ring Battery Doorbell. It offers superior camera quality, head-to-toe coverage, and a slew of intelligent features that make it much more than just a doorbell.

If you're keen on saving more than the $50 price cut, then Amazon are also offering 20% off trade-ins, in case you have an older model you'd like to replace. Be quick, though, as it's a limited-time deal for the Memorial Day sales that won't last long.

Today's best Ring deals at Amazon

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon The Ring Battery Doorbell is a great replacement to your existing doorbell and it's now down it's lowest-ever price. It offers head-to-toe video so you can see who’s at your door, while there’s a live view mode for any time you want to double check your surroundings. It has two-way talk so you can speak to anyone through your phone from any location. There are also alerts, notifications, and motion detection. It’s essentially a great safety and convenience tool.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops $50 in Amazon's latest sale. Its camera features 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees. And even better, no Amazon Prime membership required to secure this record-low price.

Ring Indoor Camera: was $59.99 now $34.99 at Amazon This near-half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for just $5 more than the previous lowest-ever price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video support, a privacy cover, and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear, and communicate throughout your home.

You can read more about one of these excellent video doorbells in our Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus review. Given we awarded it 4.5 out of five stars, that should give you a good idea of how much we loved it.

If you're thinking of upgrading to one of the newer models, then you'll be pleased to know that the "head-to-toe view, improved overall motion detection and battery life go a long way to making the extra expense worth it", according to our reviewer.

The Plus version also boasts an impressive 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and a battery life that reportedly lasts three times the length of the previous Ring Doorbell models.

We recommend exploring all the best video doorbells before buying, although if you've already hit 'buy', then you might like to read our guide on how to install a smart video doorbell so you can get up and running as quickly as possible.