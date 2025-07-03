Smart home security set-ups have become all the rage in recent years, and if you're new to the game, then look no further than early Amazon Prime Day deals on its Ring Doorbell range. There are plenty of deals to choose from ahead of the big sales event, but if you're a beginner, then you may want to opt for the Ring Doorbell and Ring Indoor Duo.

At the moment, Amazon's early Prime Day offer on this Ring Doorbell starter kit is at its lowest price yet, making it even cheaper than last year's Black Friday listing at $80. For the past few months, it has done a fair job of not skyrocketing in price and has been quite consistent, but that's not to say it won't shoot back up to its retail price over the next few days.

We've tested a wide range of the best video doorbells, but Ring is a brand that has proved to be a popular one among those who take their home security game seriously. If you're still toying with where to start with your own, this early Prime Day deal is a safe option.

Early Prime Day deal: Ring Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen)

Ring Battery Doorbell and Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) : was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon In addition to saving $70, this early Prime Day bundle deal includes Ring's popular video doorbell and indoor security camera for a lot cheaper than if you were to buy them separately. It's also worth noting that this is the lowest price we've seen for this particular bundle, which may not be available for much longer.

Although the Ring Battery Doorbell isn't as advanced as other brands, it still makes a great starting-point product if you're new to the world of smart home security tech.

While both the Ring Doorbell and Indoor Camera pack basic functions, it's worth noting that to unlock their full potential, you'll need a Ring subscription, starting with the Basic plan at $4.99 per month or $49.99 for the year. This is the biggest downside to Ring's home security range, but you'd be surprised to see how many smart home enthusiasts look into this.

As well as offering a full head-to-toe view, this Ring Doorbell model can send real-time alerts to your phone when motion and activity is detected, to which you can respond with its two-way talk and live view features. Similarly, the Ring Indoor Camera features a 143° diagonal field of view with two-way audio and includes a pre-roll function that captures footage moments before a trigger.

But again, many of its features are hidden behind the subscription, so it's best to decide if you're willing to commit to this before purchasing.