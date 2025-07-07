With Prime Day 2025 beginning in a few hours' time, there are some excellent early deals already. One of these has already proven very popular with TechRadar readers so far and is ideal if you want to keep an eye on your home without spending a fortune. Today, you can buy the Blink Mini 2 at Amazon for $19.99 (was $39.99).

This brings the tiny camera back down to its lowest-ever price. Previously, it dropped to $19.99, but it’s fairly hit and miss as to when the price drops, so this is a good opportunity to buy.

As a sign of its potential, the Blink Mini 2 is the most popular deal so far according to our data - and we’re fairly confident that’s down to its simplicity and low price. It offers HD video, color night view, motion detection, and two-way audio. If you need to keep an eye on a pet while you’re out, this is perfect. I use one to keep an eye on my guinea pigs, and the camera works well, with a simple-to-use app rounding things off well.

Today’s best security camera deal

Blink Mini 2: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2 takes seconds to set up and quickly offers 1080p HD live view, color night view, a built-in spotlight, and a wide field of view. There’s two-way audio as well if you need to talk to someone, while motion detection means you can react speedily. It works with Alexa, too, which is convenient for calling out instructions. Get all of this for a record-low price.

Our Blink Mini 2 review may have only given it 3.5 stars, but at this low price, it works well. It has timely notifications, even if the video quality could be better. We featured it in our look at the best home security cameras thanks to its affordability.

Besides its core functionality, you can mount it on a wall, use it as a plug-in chime with a Blink Video Doorbell, and also place it outdoors with a Blink Weather-Resistant Power Adapter. Doorbell connectivity means it could be very useful if you’ve already bought one of the best video doorbells from Blink.

There are other home security camera deals if you’re looking for better image quality. If you simply need to keep an eye on who’s calling around, take a look at the Ring doorbell deals too.