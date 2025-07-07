Not only has Prime Day been stretched over four days this year, but Amazon is also gifting us with some incredible early deals, and you can now get the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam 2nd Gen bundle at Amazon US for $69.99 (was $139.99).

There's a fantastic discount on offer in the UK too, as you can get the Ring Battery Video Doorbell and Indoor Cam 2nd Gen bundle at Amazon UK for £54.99 (was £149.98).

These deals knock a massive $70 / £94.99 off this bundle's list price, bringing it down to its lowest price yet. We're a huge fan of Ring tech here at TechRadar, with its products regularly featured in our selection of the best video doorbells and the best home security cameras, which is why I'm so keen to highlight this unmissable saving.

Early Prime Day deal: Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen: was $139.99 now $69.99 at Amazon With head-to-toe video and real-time motion detection alerts, this camera combo makes it satisfyingly easy to keep an eye on the interior and exterior of your property. And now's the time to buy, as this hefty 50% saving has brought the price of this bundle down to its lowest ever.

This Ring indoor and front door camera bundle includes the Battery Video Doorbell, which offers HD video, head-to-toe view, and two-way talk, and the Indoor Camera 2nd Gen, which we awarded with four stars thanks to its reliable performance and useful privacy cover.

There are a load more fantastic features on offer when you purchase a Ring Home subscription, including person and package alerts, 24/7 recording, and pre-recorded replies. Check out our Do I need a Ring subscription guide if you'd like to learn more about what's included when you sign up for a Ring Home membership.