I tried the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8's new antioxidant index on a bunch of tired tech journalists, and it might just be my new favorite smartwatch feature
TechRadar Podcast: wearables unveilings and smart specs failings
Last year was the year of the best smart rings, and 2025 is shaping up to be another interesting one in the world of wearables – and we discuss that and lots more on the latest episode of the TechRadar podcast.
From the scramble to find the next 'it' form factor in the wearables space to the race for AI feature supremacy, there's plenty to talk about, and we're particularly interested in some of the new devices we've seen this year, like the Garmin Venu X1 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.
We've also seen our first glimpse of Meta's latest smart glasses, which it produces in collaboration with Ray-Ban's sister-brand, Oakley. Alas, we're not exactly thrilled with the outcome – you'll have to catch the episode to find out why.
Plus, with more devices set to land later this year, including the Pixel Watch 4 and the Apple Watch Series 11 (and, hopefully, the Apple Watch Ultra 3), it's still all to play for in the contest to release the best smartwatch of 2025.
To hear our thoughts on all of the above (and a robot vacuum), join me, Hamish Hector and Matt Evans, as well as friend of the show and special guest, YouTuber and tech reviewer Mark Ellis.
Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel, or if you prefer an audio-only podcast experience you can listen along on Spotify, or Apple Podcasts – and wherever you catch us, you'll also find all of our previous episodes, including our CES and gaming specials.
So, what are you waiting for? Tune in to find out why we think Garmin has a long way to go before winning over die-hard Apple or Samsung users, why Meta's Oakley collab fell flat in our estimations, and who has the lowest antioxidant level on a table of overworked tech journalists.
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle. Josephine is an award-winning journalist (PPA 30 under 30 2024), having previously written on a variety of topics, from pop culture to gaming and even the energy industry, joining TechRadar to support general site management. She is a smart home nerd, champion of TechRadar's sustainability efforts as well and an advocate for internet safety and education. She has used her position to fight for progressive approaches towards diversity and inclusion, mental health, and neurodiversity in corporate settings. Generally, you'll find her fiddling with her smart home setup, watching Disney movies, playing on her Switch, or rewatching the extended edition of Lord of the Rings... again.
