Live from WWDC 2025 – TechRadar podcast unpacks that massive iPadOS update and looks through Liquid Glass
Apple experts Kate Kozuch and Rich Demuro join TechRadar
It’s been a hectic week for Apple with an entirely new look dubbed Liquid Glass arriving for all its platforms, true multitasking on the iPad, some Apple Intelligence changes, a new naming scheme, and a workout buddy for the Apple Watch, among so much else. We’ve been breaking it all down at TechRadar, and you can find a nice roundup of the 15 things we learned at WWDC 2025 here.
But, in true TechRadar fashion, shortly after the nearly two-hour keynote, we sat down with two special guests in an ultra-sleek podcast studio inside the ring at Apple Park for a special edition of the TechRadar Podcast.
Tom’s Guide Managing Editor for Video and TikTok star Kate Kozuch, KLTA Tech Reporter and @RichOnTech radio host Rich DeMuro, and TechRadar’s Editor At Large Lance Ulanoff, joined me for a wide-ranging discussion on nearly everything that Apple announced.
If you’re curious about Liquid Glass – Apple’s new look for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS – you won’t have to wait long as we kick off our discussion there. We also quickly dive into the significant changes arriving with iPadOS 26, the super-charged Spotlight within macOS 26, and the shorter section of the keynote around Apple Intelligence and the update on Siri.
We even discuss what the significant changes on iPad – the arrival of multitasking, a dock, proper file support, and a menu bar – could mean for the future of the Mac. Does this mean a MacBook with a touchscreen is on the horizon, or is the iPad a true laptop replacement for anyone now?
And if you had thoughts about Apple’s updated naming schemes for its platforms – they’re all lined up to 26 now – we provide analysis on that and even some speculation on what this could mean for future hardware from Apple.
You can watch the video version of our special edition podcast below, or listen to the audio version on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. While you’re there, or on YouTube, why not follow us to stay up-to-date with everything happening in tech?
