iOS 26 launch live: all the new features plus reaction to the polarizing Liquid Glass redesign

Refresh

The case against Liquid Glass I am sorry apple fanboys but this is actually terrible and I think you know it pic.twitter.com/3dudRbxxjMJune 9, 2025 The early reactions to Liquid Glass certainly haven't all been positive. Several videos have popped up online showing how translucent widgets and menu overlays can start to look a bit messy and confusing on busy backgrounds. While some of this can no doubt be put down to iOS 26 being a very early developer beta, former co-founder of The Verge Joshua Topolsky(above) noted that there are some legibility issues even in Apple's own slides that show the design material in action. He's certainly not alone in seeing the potential for distraction in the transparent effects, with designer Andreas Storm (below) describing it as "very restless". We'll be drawing our own conclusions from our hands-on soon, but it's fair to say that Liquid Glass hasn't drawn universal praise – with some deriding it as the spiritual successor to Aero from Windows 7, and others like TechRadar contributor Alex Blake concluding that that's actually a good thing. It looks very restless tbh pic.twitter.com/alXKQNsvGtJune 9, 2025

The case for Liquid Glass Thrilled to share the project we’ve been working on for the past year!Liquid Glass is a flexible material that constantly adapts to its size and environment, and lays the foundation for a unified design language across all our platforms. pic.twitter.com/VKGwUlUnIpJune 9, 2025 If you want to go deep on Liquid Glass, then it's worth watching Apple's developer talk on the concept– it delves into the minutiae of how it should work, in theory at least. When you see it in this context, it does look very pretty – and a lot of its early observers are big fans. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, for example, noted that "this redesign is unbelievably cool", while early beta testers on X like @Sondesix(below) have noted the "satisfying" animations and visual effects. Then again, getting this effect to work in all scenarios is clearly a challenge, and a number of videos show there some kinks to iron out for the public beta next month. Let's ignore those readability concerns for a second.Look at these satisfying Liquid Glass animations & visual effects on iOS 26. pic.twitter.com/XsVKzxqWqEJune 9, 2025

Finally, a simpler Camera app (Image credit: Apple) I've been waiting for Apple to streamline and tidy up its Camera app for years, and it's finally done it in iOS 26. Rather than a confusing list of photo modes and settings at the base of the app, Apple is stripping it down to two: Video and Photo. You can then just swipe to see the relevant ones in each mode, like Cinematic and Slo-Mo for video. The confusing row of icons for settings like Photographic Styles and Aspect Ratios has also been improved, with a new Liquid Glass (of course) pane below appearing when you swipe up. Having descriptions for each should make it far easier to use, too. My only qualm is the lack of a Pro photo mode, but I guess Apple didn't want to kill third-party apps like Halide when it's given them so much praise. (Image credit: Apple)

The small-but-useful iOS 26 upgrades (Image credit: Apple) We've already rounded up the headline features of iOS 26 – for a recap on those, check out our guide to the 5 biggest ones. But outside the redesign, new Phone app and some Apple Intelligence upgrades, there are also some smaller quality-of-life improvements. Our roundup of the best unheralded iOS 26 features highlights the battery boosts, message filtering, new sleep-improving background sounds and improved flight features that are all coming to iPhones. I somehow missed this, but iOS 26 will also give you reminders if your phone has a dirty camera lens. Personally, I think that sounds more useful than AI trying to write my emails, but we'll have to see how well it works in practice.

What is Liquid Glass? (Image credit: Apple) Before I dive into the reaction to Liquid Glass, what is it? Rather than being specific to iOS 26, Liquid Glass is a digital, translucent material that Apple says "reflects and refracts its surroundings, while dynamically transforming to help bring greater focus to content". In other words, it's a pretty design language that should make iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26 and tvOS 26 all feel fresher, more cohesive and (hopefully) more intuitive. That's the theory, at least. The name comes from the idea that it combines the optical qualities of glass (for example, magnifying some elements when you hover over them) with fluidity that sees menus morph and change like a T-1000. Sometimes, that looks great, but at others (at least from the early examples we've seen), it can also look a little muddled on certain background.