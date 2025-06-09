iOS 26 is giving the iPhone's Camera app an upgrade I've been waiting years for

On the left, you can see the new simplified Video and Photos mode menu in the iOS 26 Camera app – and on the right, there's the sub-menu for the Video mode.

The iPhone's Camera app has been treated to a generous helping of new features over the past few years, from Photographic Styles to Apple ProRaw. But one thing Apple has failed to do is organize all of these features in a way that makes any real intuitive sense – until now, thanks to iOS 26.

Now, instead of having a confusing row of eight features above the shutter button, which I often find myself accidentally scrolling though, Apple is cutting that initial menu down to two things – Photo and Video.

Apple says it's done this because they are, naturally, the two most commonly used Camera modes, and that spring clean has been a long time coming. Once you're in one of those two modes, you just swipe left or right to reveal the related modes within them.

For example, in video mode, swiping brings up both Slo-Mo and Cinematic mode – that's handy, because 'Cinematic' could be interpreted as a video or stills mode, but actually refers to Apple's computational bokeh during video.

Perhaps even better, swiping up reveals a 'Liquid Glass' style menu (above) that's much clearer than the current confusing mess of arcane icons. Now, you get names alongside those modes, such as Styles (for Photographic Styles) and Aspect for the aspect ratio. It all looks like a small, but very welcome improvement.

Lastly, Apple has also tidied up the video frame-rates and resolution menu. On iOS 18, those sit in the top-right corner of the app, and you don't get a drop-down menu to see the options to cycle though. But in iOS 26, a new frosted glass pane shows you all of the frame-rate options for each resolution.

It's an improvement, but where is the Pro mode?

This iOS 26 refresh for the Camera app means that some features are a little more out of sight than before, but that's fine by me. It's been feeling increasingly cluttered and messy, with Apple slowly adding features to an interface that wasn't designed to house so many options.

But there's still one thing missing for me. I've been hoping that iPhones might get a Pro photo mode for a few years now, but there's unfortunately still no sign of one in iOS 26. Apple has shown signs of moving in that direction with video, but only with separate apps like Final Cut Pro for iPad.

To be fair, Apple has added a lot of pro-friendly photo features to iOS, many of which are hidden in its Settings menu. I've rounded up a lot of those tweaks in my guide to how to set up your iPhone 16 to take great photos in 2025.

But one other simple solution to hiding the Camera app's clutter would be to have one more toggle that flips it between 'point-and-shoot' and 'Pro' modes. The iOS 26 redesign looks like a solid point-and-shoot experience, but a Pro mode (perhaps mapped to the Action button) could quickly turn it into something like a Fujifilm X100VI by bringing up extra controls such as manual focus or focus peaking.

That would be my ideal Camera app setup, effectively making the iPhone two cameras in one. But it's possible that Apple is concerned about 'Sherlocking' some of the best camera apps like ProCamera, Halide or Camera Obscura, which could be seen as a faux pas considering that many of these have starred in its annual App Store Awards.

(Sherlocking is the Apple community's word for when a popular app is killed by Apple offering the same functionality built into its software, named for a tool called Sherlock that was eclipsed by the Mac's Spotlight feature.)

Still, even though Apple hasn't added a Pro mode to its Camera app this time, its iOS 26 makeover is still a welcome refresh that should make taking photos on iPhones that are compatible with the new OS a more fun (and less stressful) experience.