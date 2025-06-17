Pixel phones such as the Pixel 9 Pro XL are in line for a Camera app refresh

Android 16 is out now for Pixel phones (and coming soon for Galaxy phones), and while the Material 3 Expressive redesign we've been promised is lagging behind, it looks as though it's going to arrive for the Pixel Camera app in the not-too-distant future.

As spotted by Android Authority, the latest version of the Camera app for Pixel devices features a settings menu revamp that fits in with the Material 3 Expressive redesign – a redesign intended to add more feeling and appeal to the visuals of Android.

The interface changes haven't actually been enabled yet, but the Android Authority team has been able to get them working: we've got subtle changes to backgrounds and spacing that really show off the potential of Material 3 Expressive.

While the difference in the visuals isn't huge, little touches – such as the checks and crosses on the toggle switches – make a real difference to how easy on the eye and intuitive the camera settings page is.

A taste of what's to come

A before and after view of the Pixel Camera app settings (Image credit: Hadlee Simons / Android Authority)

It's frustrating that the Material 3 Expressive redesign is taking a while to roll out, but I'd rather Google took its time and got the new look right, rather than rushing it and leaving us with apps and interface elements that don't look their best.

While the settings page in the camera app might not be the most exciting screen you're ever going to come across, I'm really looking forward to the revamp: the look of Android has grown a little stale in recent years, especially on Pixel phones.

I'm a fan of simplicity and minimalism when it comes to interface design, but the Pixel version of Android could definitely use a bit more flair and emotion, without changing too much – and that's exactly what the Material 3 Expressive design is bringing here.

Of course, this is all happening while Apple beta tests its own Liquid Glass visual revamp for the iPhone and its other devices. That goes way beyond the changes in Android 16, with a host of tweaks inspired by glass and transparency.