Android 16 is set to bring extra security protection against USB hacks
Even more advanced protection
- Android 16 may include extra protection against USB hacks
- The feature has been spotted in code in the current beta
- USB accessories wouldn't work on a locked smartphone
If a would-be hacker can gain physical access to your phone you have a whole set of extra security issues to worry about, but it looks as though Android 16 is going to introduce a new way to lock down your data and protect against USB access.
As spotted by the team at Android Authority, code hidden in the latest beta versions of Android 16 suggests USB data signaling – the ability to run software on a phone through the USB port – can be disabled by the user.
This optional extra looks set to be included as part of Advanced Protection Mode, a wider suite of security features. This mode is aimed at phone owners most at risk of hacking attacks, and comes with several additional data protections.
Advanced Protection Mode isn't new, but we're expecting it to gain a few enhancements with Android 16, including automatic reboots for inactive phones (theoretically thwarting thieves who don't have the passwords or biometric data to log into it).
Staying protected
Generally speaking, Android phones (and devices in general) are more trusting of peripherals that are directly connected. No one wants to have to type in a password every day just to use their computer keyboard and mouse, for example.
However, this extra trust (and extra convenience when it comes to using your hardware and accessories) can lead to security vulnerabilities: it's through the local access route that many gadgets can be broken into.
The code found by Android Authority suggests you'll need to unlock your phone, with a fingerprint or face scan for example, before being able to plug in accessories that can communicate with your device and use USB data signaling.
We'll have to wait and see exactly how it works – Android 16 will be launching in the coming months – but Advanced Protection Mode remains optional, so it's your choice whether or not you want to put up with a few more inconveniences in return for better security.
