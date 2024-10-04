Android 16 could let you lock your phone down even tighter with new security features
Extra protection
Android 15 has only just started rolling out to users, but we're already hearing news about what Android 16 could bring with it next year – including enhancements to the Advanced Protection Mode to help you lock down and secure your phone to an even greater extent than you already can.
This comes from some code digging done by the team over at Android Authority, which revealed the option to toggle Advanced Protection Mode on and off from the main Android Settings screen (right now you need to enrol through a dedicated website).
What's more, apps installed on Android will be able to check in on the status of Advanced Protection Mode, and tailor their behavior accordingly – so your individual apps will have the opportunity to put up some security barriers, as well as Android as a whole.
That this code exists doesn't necessarily mean it's going to make it all the way to the final version of Android 16, of course: it might come out earlier, or later, or not at all. But for those who are particularly keen to get the strongest level of security on their Android devices, it could add some extra peace of mind.
Keep it secret, keep it safe
Don't worry if you've never heard of Advanced Protection Mode before: while it's been around since 2017, it's not used too widely. Google introduced it for users with "high visibility and sensitive information" – so think journalists, politicians, people in law enforcement, and so on.
It can actually be switched on by anyone, but you need to register a physical security key or some biometric data in order to access your Google accounts. It makes it much harder for someone else to pretend to be you, even if they have your password.
At the same time, it also means logging into your Google account takes a little longer each time you do it – that's the trade-off. If you're interested in enabling the feature, you can read more about it on Google's official support pages.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Actually, this isn't the first Android 16 rumor we've come across: last month we heard that the operating system might change the way that the Quick Settings panel gets accessed. There's also been talk that test versions of Android 16 might show up a little earlier in the year than the Android 15 betas did, perhaps before July.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.