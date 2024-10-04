Android 16 could let you lock your phone down even tighter with new security features

Android 15 has only just started rolling out to users, but we're already hearing news about what Android 16 could bring with it next year – including enhancements to the Advanced Protection Mode to help you lock down and secure your phone to an even greater extent than you already can.

This comes from some code digging done by the team over at Android Authority, which revealed the option to toggle Advanced Protection Mode on and off from the main Android Settings screen (right now you need to enrol through a dedicated website).

What's more, apps installed on Android will be able to check in on the status of Advanced Protection Mode, and tailor their behavior accordingly – so your individual apps will have the opportunity to put up some security barriers, as well as Android as a whole.

That this code exists doesn't necessarily mean it's going to make it all the way to the final version of Android 16, of course: it might come out earlier, or later, or not at all. But for those who are particularly keen to get the strongest level of security on their Android devices, it could add some extra peace of mind.

Keep it secret, keep it safe

Android 15 rolls out to more users this month (Image credit: Shutterstock / Mojahid Mottakin)

Don't worry if you've never heard of Advanced Protection Mode before: while it's been around since 2017, it's not used too widely. Google introduced it for users with "high visibility and sensitive information" – so think journalists, politicians, people in law enforcement, and so on.

It can actually be switched on by anyone, but you need to register a physical security key or some biometric data in order to access your Google accounts. It makes it much harder for someone else to pretend to be you, even if they have your password.

At the same time, it also means logging into your Google account takes a little longer each time you do it – that's the trade-off. If you're interested in enabling the feature, you can read more about it on Google's official support pages.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Actually, this isn't the first Android 16 rumor we've come across: last month we heard that the operating system might change the way that the Quick Settings panel gets accessed. There's also been talk that test versions of Android 16 might show up a little earlier in the year than the Android 15 betas did, perhaps before July.