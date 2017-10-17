Google introduces Advanced Protection for users in danger of hacking attacks

The world is crawling with people who want to get access to your digital accounts for nefarious ends, and Google’s Advanced Protection system is now making it easier for those who believe themselves most at risk to make their data more secure. The only cost? A great loss of convenience.



But it may be worth it, particularly if you’re a political activist or a journalist working with important sources who wish to remain anonymous. In other words, it’s a good idea if you’re the kind of person whose accounts would be prime targets for hacking.



The system works by tossing up a number of barriers before you can get to your accounts, including physical ones. To access accounts like Gmail, Google Drive or YouTube, for instance, you’d need to jack in a physical security key into your PC through a USB port. Knowing your password won’t be good enough to access your account — you’ll also need to have the key every time.



The Advanced Protection system also walls off access to your Google accounts from other apps, which means that someone can’t use a third-party program you have connected to Google Apps as a backdoor into your information. As a drawback, of course, that means you’ll also have to stop using that account yourself.



If you’re locked out of your account, you’ll have to deal with “additional reviews and requests” before you can log in again. It’s currently not known what the nature of these extra “requests” will be.

