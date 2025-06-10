Google has confirmed that Android 16 is landing today

Initially it will only be available for Pixel phones

The big visual overhaul won't be landing until later this year

We knew Android 16 would be coming soon, but it turns out it’s coming very, very soon, as the Android Developers account on Twitter has posted that it’s launching today.

Specifically, the post (via Android Police), says “It's almost time for the Android 16 final release! See you back here tomorrow.” But the post was made last night, so the update must be landing today (June 10).

They don’t get specific about what time, but we do know what to expect from Android 16, with one of the highlights being improvements to Advanced Protection Mode, which will help keep your phone safe from thieves and hackers.

It's almost time for the Android 16 final release! See you back here tomorrow. 😉 pic.twitter.com/oChA0pxeFaJune 10, 2025

New features, but no new look

These improvements include automatically rebooting phones after a period of inactivity, and providing extra protection against USB hacks.

There’s also a new battery health feature, a Live Updates feature that allows for persistent and more detail-rich lock screen notifications, and more.

When Android 16 launches today you’ll presumably only be able to get it on Google Pixel devices, since other manufacturers will need a bit of time to add their own customizations, but hopefully other handsets should start getting it soon. And if your phone is older than the Pixel 6 you’ll also be out of luck, as the Pixel 5 isn’t getting Android 16.

However, the biggest Android 16 change – namely the Material 3 Expressive visual overhaul – won’t be coming to anyone yet, as this is set to land later this year, as part of Android 16 QPR1 (quarterly platform release 1). If you want to try that out early though, there is an Android 16 QPR1 beta.

