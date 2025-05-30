Google is preparing a big customization upgrade for your Pixel phone with Android 16 – and it could land very soon
A themes option is spotted
- Pixel phones could soon support themes, according to new code
- It lets customizations be applied more quickly
- The feature may arrive with Android 16
After showcasing the big update at Google I/O 2025 earlier this month, Google is all set to launch Android 16 in the coming days, at least as far as Pixel phones are concerned – and it looks as though Pixel devices are also in line for a major customization upgrade.
The team over at Android Authority has spotted evidence of a Pixel themes feature hidden in the code for the latest Android 16 beta. While the feature hasn't gone live yet, it looks as though it's close to completion.
Many other Android handsets, including the best Samsung Galaxy phones, already offer themes: they let you group together wallpapers, color schemes, and icon packs together in a single bundle, and you can then apply them with a single tap.
It looks as though themes would be available via the current wallpaper and lock screen settings on Pixel phones, available through the Wallpaper and style section in Settings. It would also be quite a prominent option, based on the existing code.
Coming soon?
It's not clear whether you'll be able to view a gallery of themes provided by Google and perhaps other users, as well as creating your own customization combinations. On Samsung phones, there's a large gallery of theme options to pick from.
Another question we have is whether this feature is going to be ready in time for the official, stable Android 16 release: the rumor is that we might see that coming on Tuesday, June 3, though that's yet to be confirmed.
It's possible that Google will wait for a later Android 16 release before pushing out themes and making them available to Pixel owners. Other Android phone makers will then be able to use (or not use) Google's theme code as they see fit.
Upcoming changes we do know about in Android 16 include better battery health monitoring (for newer Pixels), improved security features, and a revamped, more modern look for the interface that's being called Material 3 Expressive.
