Android 16 will bring these 5 upgrades to your phone – including one I can’t wait to try out
A new camera mode, Google Wallet tricks, and more
- Android 16 Beta 2 is rolling out to select Pixel devices
- The new beta reveals camera features, a new shortcut for Google Wallet, and more
- There's still no release date for Android 16, though it'll likely launch much later this year
Though it seems like Android 15 was only recently rolling out to handsets from various phone makers, Google is already pushing ahead with Android 16 – the second beta is currently making its way to select Pixel smartphones (Google Pixel 6 or newer).
We’re already seeing hints and demo versions of new features that suggest Android 16 will be a major update for the world’s most popular mobile operating system, with new camera tools, live notifications, and a handy new trick for Google Wallet.
Google’s Android Developers Blog has published two posts about the first and second versions of the beta, listing new features for users and new developer-focused tools.
The internal codename for Android 16 is Baklava, which makes sense to me – this is already shaping up to be an update with layers of new features to dig into. Read on for a recap of the five best new features so far.
New camera tools
Android 16 is bringing a variety of new camera tools, many of which are aimed at professionals.
There’s a new hybrid auto-exposure mode that allows users to manually control ISO and exposure time while the phone handles exposure, providing a half-step between the current automatic and full manual modes.
A couple of smaller updates make their way to Android 16’s camera app too: support for Ultra HDR images is included, and there’s a new API that allows third-party apps to detect when night mode is necessary and switch to it within the app itself.
Support for the Advanced Professional Video codec also comes to Android with this update, as does precise temperature and tint control for video recording.
A new Google Wallet shortcut
With Android 16 Beta 2, Google has added a handy new shortcut for Google Wallet users that’s sure to save time when paying for things with your smartphone.
The Google Wallet app can now be opened with a double-press of the power button, which opens the camera by default on most Android handsets.
So, gaining access to this new function means saying goodbye to a long-time favorite shortcut, but it’s nice to have the option.
Personally, I hate the feeling of holding up a queue or fumbling around on my home screen looking for the Google Wallet app when I’m paying for something with my phone, so I’m looking forward to trying out this feature most of all.
Better app resizing
As a long-time fan of folding phones, I’m glad to see Google taking steps to make app resizing easier for larger displays.
Android 16 phases out the ability for apps to limit their screen size and orientation on larger displays, such as those found on tablets or the inner screen of folding phones. This should allow apps to make better use of large panels and give users of these devices a better experience in a wider range of apps.
Though it’ll still come down to app developers to ensure their apps work well across multiple screen sizes, this is a positive step from Google to make tablets and foldable devices feel like a portal to the true Android experience.
Live Updates
A new type of notification is coming to Android with its next version – Live Updates are designed to help users keep an eye on events and other live goings-on as they unfold, via a notification that takes priority over others and takes a place on the lock screen.
It’s a similar – well, the same – idea as Apple’s Live Activities, with the main difference being that the Android implementation doesn’t rely on the Dynamic Island or another version of it, such as the Dynamic Cloud found on modern OnePlus phones.
As Android Authority notes, Google has suggested that Live Updates could be used for ride-sharing, food delivery, and navigation, amongst other use cases. The Live Updates function includes support for progress bars and text reminders for, say, upcoming turns when using navigation apps.
Gemini Extensions
This one’s a little more mysterious, as Google hasn’t given us much to go off of, but it seems that the Gemini Extensions that launched with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will soon be making their way to more Android phones.
The Android Developers Blog simply states that Google is “working to make this functionality available on even more form factors”.
The Gemini Extensions available on the Galaxy S25, and its larger siblings the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, allow Google’s AI assistant to access and utilize other apps on the phone.
In theory, this allows Gemini to complete more complex tasks like creating a shopping list and saving it to Samsung Notes.
So, there you have it – five of the best new features coming to all the best Android phones via Android 16. What do you think of these new features? What do you want to see come to Android 16? Let us know in the comments below.
