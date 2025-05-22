Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 is out now

This includes Android's big Material 3 Expressive redesign

However, these changes won't roll out with the first version of Android 16

Hot on the heels of Google’s Android Show, the company has now rolled out its new look Android in beta form.

If you have a compatible handset (meaning a Pixel phone from the Google Pixel 6 onwards), you can now download Android QPR1 (quarterly platform release 1) Beta 1, the headline feature of which is the new Material 3 Expressive redesign.

This gives Android a whole new look, with major visual changes to the lock screen, the launcher, the quick settings screen, and notifications. And these aren’t just static visuals, as Material 3 Expressive also includes new motion effects.

Examples of Material 3 Expressive (Image credit: Google)

More sizes, more tiles, and new effects

Beyond that, this beta also features various other changes, many of which have been dug up by 9to5Google. These include things like new grid size options for the home screen, a reduction in the size of the At a Glance widget, the option to add more quick settings tiles, and the ability to add various effects – such as animated weather effects – to any wallpaper.

So there’s quite a lot here, though the main thing you’ll likely notice is just how different everything looks to on Android 15.

If you’ve signed up for the Android 16 beta program and have a Pixel 6 or newer then you should automatically gain access to this beta. If not, you can opt in on the Android beta page.

That said, this being a beta it won’t be as stable as a finished release, so unless you’re desperate to try out Android’s new look, we’d suggest waiting.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Android 16 is expected to roll out in finished form in the second quarter of the year – so by the end of June, but the Material 3 Expressive redesign seen in this beta won’t land until the first QPR update, which should land later this year.