Google I/O 2025 live: all the latest news and rumors for Android XR, Gemini, Project Astra, and more
Everything you need to know in the build-up to Google I/O 2025
- Google's annual I/O event is live today at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST
- Expect lots of new announcements, including AI reveals, Android XR, and Project Astra
- Google showcased Android 16 last week, so don't expect much from Google's mobile OS today
This year's Google I/O event is set to bring major announcements showcasing the future of Android XR, Gemini, and everything else the tech giant is working on.
Google showcased Android 16 last week, leaving lots of people guessing at what to expect during its flagship keynote this year. As we expect the focus to be less about Android and more about XR and AI, this year's Google I/O could be the biggest yet.
From Google's new AI Mode to Gemini Live, we expect some huge announcements that could shift the way we interact with the internet.
Starting at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST, we'll be covering all the latest announcements from Google I/O 2025.
Google I/O 2025: What to expect
Everything we expect to see at Google I/O 2025 is still a mystery, here are some of the things we're hoping to get a glimpse of:
- Gemini AI updates, with more info on what the future of Google AI holds
- Android XR information, could we see some hardware?
- Another look at Project Astra, Google's AI assistant that can understand and interact with the world around it
Google Discover on desktop
Oh yeah, we'll see!Otherwise, you can also get Google Discover on desktop in New Zealand via the link: https://t.co/9PDxfNHiUe pic.twitter.com/W0wbVFGqbDMay 11, 2025
We're also expecting to get a look at Google Discover on desktop today as the feature appears to have soft-launched in Australia and New Zealand.
First spotted on X, Discover on desktop showcases news articles and stories that are relevant to you, directly from your Google Search homepage.
As an iOS user, I barely use Discover, but when testing an Android smartphone, I absolutely fell in love with the feature, which curates content to my preferences. Having Discover on desktop would be awesome, so I hope we get an idea of when this will be made available to those of us outside the southern hemisphere.
Google Gemini updates?
In March, Google revealed Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, which the company called its 'Most intelligent AI model' yet.
I'm hoping to see more information on 2.5, and maybe a wider release. At the moment, naming schemes for AI models are getting increasingly hard to follow. Could Google rise up and find a way to simplify the process?
Gemini has so much to offer from Gemini Live, Deep Research, Canvas, Veo, the capabilities are almost endless. If Google could merge everything so that the AI can determine what you need, when you need it, that would be a major shift in the way we interact with artificial intelligence.
Normally we get a look at the future of Android at Google I/O, but this year is different after Google showcased Android 16 last week.
If you want to see what the upcoming mobile software update looks like, we've covered the 5 most useful features coming with Android 16.
Google I/O 2025 takes place over May 20 and May 21, but the main event is the Google keynote, which starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is 3am on May 21 for those in the AEST time zone.
The keynote will likely be around two hours long based on past form, and you’ll be able to live stream it from Google’s I/O website, and also on the Google YouTube channel.
We’ve embedded the YouTube video below, so you can watch it without even leaving this page if you want – and if you click the ‘Notify me’ button on the video, you can get a notification when the event is about to start.
One feature I expect Google to talk more about today is AI Mode. TechRadar writer Eric Hal Schwartz has tried Google's AI Mode and says it might be the end of Search as we know it.
In his feature about the user experience he says, "There's always a lot going on in my area, but finding information on what's on can often be tough. Instead of checking six different websites and hoping they’ve been updated, I asked Google through AI Mode: “What are some local events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend?”
As you can see above, the AI responded almost instantly with a tidy roundup of events. The list of links to the right showed where it was pulling from, and each event had a short description and details of location and time, as well as a hyperlink to where the information came from. The diversity of sources stood out, and I can't deny it was faster than a regular search plus time spent opening each site to see what was listed."
Think of AI Mode as Google's take on ChatGPT Search, although, are we ready to fully embrace AI search yet? I'm not so sure.
On Google's official website for the event, it says, "Discover how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful."
This makes me think we're going to see some big improvements to Google Search, and maybe even a wider roll-out of AI Mode.
AI Mode launched in beta earlier this year, bringing artificial intelligence to the forefront of the Google Search experience. Whether you love it or hate it, AI looks like it's here to stay, and Google Gemini is probably going to play a part.
Google I/O 2025 starts in around 9 hours, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. That gives us loads of time to take you through everything we expect to see at Google's headline keynote.
There's going to be loads of AI, maybe some Android, and definitely some surprises, so you won't want to miss what the tech giant has up its sleeve.
Welcome to TechRadar's Google I/O 2025 live blog! John-Anthony Disotto, Senior AI Writer, here to take you through the first few hours of today as we build up to one of Google's biggest events of the year.
So grab a coffee, set this tab up to the side of your monitor, and get ready for a huge day in the world of tech!