Google I/O 2025 live: all the latest news and rumors for Android XR, Gemini, Project Astra, and more

Google Discover on desktop Oh yeah, we'll see!Otherwise, you can also get Google Discover on desktop in New Zealand via the link: https://t.co/9PDxfNHiUe pic.twitter.com/W0wbVFGqbDMay 11, 2025 We're also expecting to get a look at Google Discover on desktop today as the feature appears to have soft-launched in Australia and New Zealand. First spotted on X, Discover on desktop showcases news articles and stories that are relevant to you, directly from your Google Search homepage. As an iOS user, I barely use Discover, but when testing an Android smartphone, I absolutely fell in love with the feature, which curates content to my preferences. Having Discover on desktop would be awesome, so I hope we get an idea of when this will be made available to those of us outside the southern hemisphere.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/ Sadi-Santos) In March, Google revealed Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental, which the company called its 'Most intelligent AI model' yet. I'm hoping to see more information on 2.5, and maybe a wider release. At the moment, naming schemes for AI models are getting increasingly hard to follow. Could Google rise up and find a way to simplify the process? Gemini has so much to offer from Gemini Live, Deep Research, Canvas, Veo, the capabilities are almost endless. If Google could merge everything so that the AI can determine what you need, when you need it, that would be a major shift in the way we interact with artificial intelligence.

Normally we get a look at the future of Android at Google I/O, but this year is different after Google showcased Android 16 last week. If you want to see what the upcoming mobile software update looks like, we've covered the 5 most useful features coming with Android 16.

Google I/O 2025 takes place over May 20 and May 21, but the main event is the Google keynote, which starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, which is 3am on May 21 for those in the AEST time zone. The keynote will likely be around two hours long based on past form, and you’ll be able to live stream it from Google’s I/O website, and also on the Google YouTube channel. We’ve embedded the YouTube video below, so you can watch it without even leaving this page if you want – and if you click the ‘Notify me’ button on the video, you can get a notification when the event is about to start. Google I/O '25 Keynote - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Google AI Mode Screenshots) One feature I expect Google to talk more about today is AI Mode. TechRadar writer Eric Hal Schwartz has tried Google's AI Mode and says it might be the end of Search as we know it. In his feature about the user experience he says, "There's always a lot going on in my area, but finding information on what's on can often be tough. Instead of checking six different websites and hoping they’ve been updated, I asked Google through AI Mode: “What are some local events happening in the Hudson Valley this weekend?” As you can see above, the AI responded almost instantly with a tidy roundup of events. The list of links to the right showed where it was pulling from, and each event had a short description and details of location and time, as well as a hyperlink to where the information came from. The diversity of sources stood out, and I can't deny it was faster than a regular search plus time spent opening each site to see what was listed." Think of AI Mode as Google's take on ChatGPT Search, although, are we ready to fully embrace AI search yet? I'm not so sure.

On Google's official website for the event, it says, "Discover how we’re furthering our mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful." This makes me think we're going to see some big improvements to Google Search, and maybe even a wider roll-out of AI Mode. AI Mode launched in beta earlier this year, bringing artificial intelligence to the forefront of the Google Search experience. Whether you love it or hate it, AI looks like it's here to stay, and Google Gemini is probably going to play a part.

(Image credit: Google) Google I/O 2025 starts in around 9 hours, at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm BST. That gives us loads of time to take you through everything we expect to see at Google's headline keynote. There's going to be loads of AI, maybe some Android, and definitely some surprises, so you won't want to miss what the tech giant has up its sleeve.