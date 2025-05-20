Android XR has been showcased by Google at I/O 2025

It relies heavily on AI to deliver many of its features like live translation

Several different glasses brands will deliver Android XR features

At Google I/O 2025 Google finally gave us what we’ve all been waiting for (well, what I’ve been waiting for): a proper Android XR showcase.

The new Google operating system made for Android headsets and Android glasses has been teased as the next big rival to Meta’s Horizon OS – the software that powers the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S – and we finally have a better picture of how it stacks up.

Admittedly the showcase was a little short, but we do know several new details about Android XR, and here are four you need to know.

1. Android XR has Gemini at its core

(Image credit: Future)

While I’d argue Google’s Android XR showcase wasn’t as in-depth as I wanted, it did show us what the operating system has running at its core: Google Gemini.

Google’s advanced AI is the OS’ defining feature (at least that’s how Google is positing it).

On-glasses-Gemini can recommend you a place to eat ramen then offer you on-screen directions to where to find it, it can perform live-translation, and on a headset it can use Google Maps' immersive view to virtually transport you to any destination you request.

Particularly on the glasses this completely hands-free approach – combined with cameras and a head-up display – looks to be Google Gemini in its most useful form. You can get the assistant’s help as quickly as you can ask for it, no fumbling to get your phone out required.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I want to see more but this certainly looks like a solid upgrade on the similar Meta AI feature the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses offer.

2. Android XR is for more than Samsung

(Image credit: Xreal)

Ahead of Google I/O we knew Samsung was going to be a key Android XR partner – alongside Qualcomm, who’s providing all the necessary Snapdragon chipsets to power the Android XR hardware.

But we now know several other companies are collaborating with Google.

Xreal has showcased Project Aura, which will bring Android XR to an upgraded version of its tethered glasses that we’re familiar with (like the Xreal One) – with Aura being complete with a camera and Snapdragon processor.

Then Google also teased glasses from Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, implying it is taking Meta’s approach of partnering with fashion brands, rather than just traditional tech brands.

Plus, given that Gentle Monster and Warby Parker offer very different design aesthetics, this will be good news for people who want varied fashion choices for their new smart glasses accessories.

3. Project Moohan is still coming ‘later this year’

(Image credit: Google)

The Android XR headset Project Moohan is still set to launch in 2025, but Google and Samsung have yet to confirm a specific release date.

I was hoping we’d get something more concrete, but continued confirmation that Moohan will be landing in 2025 is better than it being delayed.

Google and its partners weren’t keen to give us any firm dates, in fact. Xreal calling its Project Aura the second official Android XR glasses suggests it’ll land sometime after Moohan, but before anything else – however, we’ll have to wait and see what plays out.

4. Meta should be worried, but not terrified

(Image credit: Google)

Google certainly dealt XR’s biggest player – Meta, with its hugely popular Quest headset hardware – a few blows and gave its rival something to be worried about.

However, this showcase is far from a finisher, especially not in the headset department.

Meta’s Connect 2025 showcase in September is expected to show us similar glasses tech and features, and depending on release dates Meta might beat Android XR to the punch.

That said, competition is only going to be a good thing for us consumers, as these rivals battle over price and features to entice us to one side or the other. Unlike previous battles in the XR space this certainly seems like a balanced fight and I’m excited to see what happens next.