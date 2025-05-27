A Project Moohan benchmark gets spotted, and may have revealed the Android XR headset's key spec

A benchmark for the Project Moohan headset has been spotted

It points towards the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 for the CPU

The headset is expected to launch in the second half of the year

We're getting closer and closer to the launch of Project Moohan, the Android XR (Extended Reality) headset being worked on by Google and Samsung – and a fresh leak may have revealed the chipset the device is going to be powered by.

A benchmark spotted on the web by tipster @yabhishekhd (via GSMArena), matching the model number of Project Moohan, has revealed details that point towards the very capable Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 being the processor inside.

We already knew the device would run a chipset made by Qualcomm, but now we have a big clue about the specific model. The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 was announced early in 2024, and has previously been linked to the Google and Samsung headset.

This same benchmark indicates that the Project Moohan device could run Android 14, specifically adapted for virtual and augmented reality, and will be equipped with 16GB of RAM on board.

What we're expecting

Samsung's XR Project Moohan SM-I610 spotted on Geekbench with Adreno 740 GPU.Specifications🔳 6-cores at 2.36GHz🎮 Adreno 740 GPU (The Adreno 740 GPU is integrated with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but here it appears to be part of a different chipset/SoC.)🍭 Android 14-… pic.twitter.com/yfnxH45zRmMay 27, 2025

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 is very much a chipset built for this kind of device, supporting full-color see-through, low-latency Wi-Fi 7, and numerous specialist virtual reality technologies, including a Space Warp feature that tries to reduce motion sickness.

We were actually able to try out Project Moohan at Google I/O 2025, reporting that the tight Gemini AI integration is currently the standout feature. In our demo, it identified the species of a tree directly ahead and provided a few facts about it.

Google and Samsung are using the XR label to encompass a variety of virtual reality, mixed reality, and augmented reality experiences. It's basically different combinations of completely enclosed digital worlds, and digital graphics overlaid on the real world.

Other Android XR devices are on the way, including smart glasses that veer much more towards the augmented reality end of the XR spectrum. These pieces of hardware should start launching during the second half of the year.