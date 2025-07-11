Here for the tail end of Prime Day but not into spending massive amounts of cash? I get it – me neither. So when the deal is under $50 or £40, from a trusted name in audio, on a product that's less than a year old and a whopping 43% off the launch price (or 41% if you live in the UK), well, that's a deal and a half.

Right now, the Ultimate Ears Miniroll is just $47.49 (was $79.99) in the US, or £39.99 (was £69.99) in the UK at Amazon. But here's the thing: today is your last chance to buy, since Amazon's big Prime Day shindig melts away at midnight… like butter on a warm crumpet.

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was $79 now $47 at Amazon When we tested the Ultimate Ears Miniroll, we couldn't get enough of its bass-heavy, zealous sound, fun-loving design and excellent portability, with a strap for lashing it over bag straps and so on. Now, you can grab it for just $47 in Black, Blue, or Gray, which makes it an awesome value pick – and $2 cheaper than its previous lowest-seen sale price of $49. Bargain!

Ultimate Ears Miniroll: was £69 now £39 at Amazon I adore the Ultimate Ears Miniroll's muffin-like aesthetic, its eye-catching color options and IP67 waterproofing. Pair that with an exciting bass-heavy sound signature and commendable 12 hour battery life, and you're onto a proper winner. In the UK, it's 41% off in the Prime Day sales if you grab it in Black or Grey, (or £49 in my favourite Pink hue) which is nothing short of astonishingly good value for money – and a return to its lowest ever price.

Our Ultimate Ears Miniroll review is the place to go for the full scoop, but for me, this deal is so good, I'd advise you not to think twice – it's an easy to use, good-sounding little thing that you can attach to things like your bag, tent poles or or bike handlebars and while there's no app, it's easy-breezy and will be a proper conversation point at picnics or the beach.

I mean just look at it! The Miniroll is a carefree speaker – a fuss-free, super-cute little thing to take to the park and listen to your podcast, or sling in a bag for tunes in the dunes after a morning surf… oh, how I need a day catching waves at the beach and kicking my feet in the cooling water.

(Image credit: Ultimate Ears)

Ultimate Ears knows what its doing with sound and rugged-but-fun design. This speaker has a beautifully compact body, an incredibly handy carry strap, is IP67 protected (meaning you can actually throw it into water up to one meter deep and it'll be fine for up to 30 minutes) and it will even survive up to a 1.2m drop.

For this money, it's a stonker of a deal. Did I mention you can daisy-chain the audio up with 'unlimited' other Minirolls, according to UE? It seems a very inexpensive way to get multi-room audio, or just create a cute stereo pair around your desktop, no?

If you're after something bigger, our Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals roundup is the place to go – but I'll link some similar-sized options below. For me though, this is the little beauty to buy on Prime Day… and in case I haven't said it enough, you don't have much time!

JBL Clip 5: was $79 now $59 at Amazon The JBL Clip 5 was already fantastic value for money given its impressive durability, practicality, and energetic sound – all of which is packed into such a conveniently compact speaker. So, at $20 off, you're getting a phenomenal deal on what is, for me, the best small speaker on the market.

JBL Clip 5: was £59 now £49 at Amazon At less than £50, the JBL Clip 5 is an unspeakably strong value for money option. With a convenient clip-on design, brilliant audio output and IP67 waterproofing, it's the definition of an astute all-rounder. It's probably the best small speaker I've tested, so make sure to grab it now while it's discounted. This deal applies to the Black and purple colorways only, but some other variants are on sale for a slightly higher price.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $66 at Amazon Thanks to the Prime Day deals, you can grab the excellent UE Wonderboom 4 for just $66 right now, netting you a saving of more than $30! With IP67 waterproofing, a fun-loving design and great audio performance, there's so much to love about this small speaker. In our Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 review, we were already impressed with its value for money, so this offer makes it a top pick.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was £89 now £67 at Amazon Over in the UK, you can get the UE Wonderboom 4 in either Black or White for just £75. Considering its incredibly impressive bass output, surprisingly high battery life, and IP67 waterproof rating, its clear that this speaker punches well above its weight.

