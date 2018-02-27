The best waterproof speakers 2018: the best outdoor adventure speakers for any budget

Best Waterproof Speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to TechRadar's round-up of the best waterproof and water-resistant speakers you can buy in 2018.

Today, there are plenty of amazing Bluetooth speakers on the market, but what if you’re looking for something that can get wet? Sometimes, you need something that will survive a spill or a drop in the tub, and that’s why we’ve created this list of the best waterproof speakers on the market today.

We get it – you don’t exactly plan on taking a swim with a Bluetooth speaker strapped to your back. That’d be ridiculous – but the peace of mind that you get when you know you won’t ruin your Bluetooth speaker by getting it wet is priceless.

Now, if you go back a few years, waterproof speakers were pretty much a gimmick – they were inferior to regular speakers in pretty much every way. However, in 2018, that has thankfully been resolved. Manufacturers are busy coming up with tons of innovations to improve the design and sound of the best waterproof speakers. And if you take a look at the best waterproof speakers around right now, they not only sound amazing – but they last longer and are portable enough to fit in your gym bag.

However, the first thing you’ll notice when you go on Amazon and search for ‘waterproof speakers’ is that the market for waterproof speakers is absolutely saturated right now. But don’t worry, we here on the TechRadar editorial team have compiled a list of the best waterproof speakers you can buy today. Every speaker on this list has been extensively tested and reviewed in-house so that you can be confident that you’re getting your money’s worth.

1. JBL Charge 3

A near-perfect balance between sound, features and price

Weight: 1.76 pounds | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | Frequency response: 65Hz – 20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.7" drivers and two passive radiators | NFC: No | Bluetooth version: 3.0 | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Kicking bass response

Gets loud

Charges your device

Exposed woofers

The JBL Charge 3 presents an incredibly attractive package. This speaker features a battery that can last more than 20 hours – and can even charge your phone in a pinch, plus it features the meatiest bass out of all the speakers in this list. However, the JBL Charge isn’t exactly the most lightweight speaker in the world, but if you’re a bass head and you don’t mind adding a bit of weight to your bag, the Charge 3 might just be for you.

2. UE Wonderboom

Surprising sound for its size

Weight: 0.93 pounds | Battery life: 10 hours | Wireless range: 100+ feet | Frequency response: 80Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: Two 40mm active drivers, two 46 x 65mm passive radiators | NFC: No | Aux-in: No | USB charging: Yes

Sound punches above its size

360-degree sound

Multipoint pairing

Slightly confined sound

Ultimate Ears are absolutely one of the greatest manufacturers in the Bluetooth speaker space, so it’s only natural that they’d end up on our list of the best waterproof speakers. The UE Wonderboom stands well above its weight class, not only featuring weighty bass for a speaker so small, but music also sounds balanced and rich. You can even pair the Wonderboom with two devices simultaneously. It may not have the largest soundstage and doesn’t have a speakerphone option, but the Wonderboom still ticks all the right boxes.

3. UE Boom 2

Minor, but worthwhile upgrades for a modern classic

Weight: 1.2 pounds | Battery life: 15 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feet | Frequency response: 90Hz-20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.75" drivers and two 1.75" x 3" passive radiators | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Brilliant design

Slightly improved sound

More robust feature set

Battery life isn't improved

The UE Boom 2 is the UE Wonderboom’s big brother, offering even more precious decibels and finer detail. It also lasts about 25% longer than the Wonderboom and has useful features, like NFC and aux-in, for older devices. It’s a little bigger and heavier, but with that added bulk it does offer longer battery life. (Oh, and if you want even more umph, the Megaboom – again from Ultimate Ears – is a pretty great choice, as well.)

4. Fugoo Style

A small Bluetooth speaker that raises the bar

Weight: 1 pound | Battery life: Up to 40 hours | Wireless range: 30+ feed | Frequency response: 60Hz -20kHz | Drivers: Two 28mm neodymium tweeters, two 39mm neodymium aluminum domed mid/woofers, two 43mm x 54mm passive radiators | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Customizable look

Awesome sound

Amazing battery life

Honestly? Nothing really

If you still don’t know about Fugoo, you’re certainly missing out on some of the best waterproof speakers in the world. The Fugoo Style not only offers the longest battery life of any speaker on this list, (40 hours!) it also comes in at a tiny one pound. Fugoo’s design philosophy is to offer different ‘jackets’ (Style, Tough or Sport) to fit around its ‘core’ speaker to fit different styles. The Fugoo Style offers a great blend of size, sound fidelity and battery life for an affordable price.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the UE Wonderboom

5. JBL Pulse 3

A waterproof party speaker that sounds great

Weight: N/A | Dimensions: 223 x 92 x 92mm (H x W x D) | Battery life: Up to 12 hours | Wireless range: N/A | Frequency response: 65Hz – 20kHz | Drivers: N/A | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: 4.0 | USB charging: No

360-degree sound

Built-in mic

Short battery life

No smartphone charging

In terms of sheer audio prowess, the JBL Pulse 3 was a pleasant surprise. While it’s light show may lead you to believe that it’s all a gimmick, the Pulse 3 actually offers a very well balanced tonal balance: Highs have good extension but are a little rolled off. Bass offers good slam and texture, but bleeds into the mids a little. If you’re not an audiophile, none of this matters – it sounds darn good and gets loud, making it the perfect companion for your next pool party.

If you want a great sounding Bluetooth speaker that’s waterproof and a conversation piece, the JBL Pulse 3 is the speaker to get.

6. UE Megaboom

Big sound and a big battery

Weight: 1.93 pounds | Battery life: 20 hours | Wireless range: 100+ feet | Frequency response: 65Hz – 20kHz | Drivers: Two 2” drivers and two 2” x 4” passive radiators | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Minimalistic style

Bigger sound, better battery

Easy to use

Doesn't offer anything new

The UE Megaboom is at the very peak of Ultimate Ears’ line of waterproof Bluetooth speakers. Its larger size means that the Megaboom can get loud and can last up to 20 hours at a sensible volume. Bass is stronger and richer than its smaller UE Boom 2 and Wonderboom brothers. This is the speaker for anybody who wants to really blare their music at a party. For people who want to save some cash, however, the JBL Charge 3 is half the price and performs similarly.

7. Bose SoundLink Color II

A vibrant Bluetooth speaker that packs impressive sound

Weight: 1.2 pounds | Dimensions: 5.25 x 5 x 2.25 inches (H x W x D) | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 30 feet | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: N/A | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: N/A | Weatherproofing: Yes | Charges devices over USB: No

Good sound quality for its size

Multipoint Bluetooth

Average battery life

Only splash-proof

Bose is well known for making fantastic sounding audio equipment, and the SoundLink Color II is no different. This small speaker packs a stealthy punch, providing deep bass with a nice impact, but it obviously can’t match the sound of the larger speakers in this list. Now, while the SoundLink Color II sounds great, you should note that it’s not entirely waterproof. It’ll survive splashes and rain, but you don’t want to drop it in the bath.

8. UE Roll 2

A solid Bluetooth speaker that's perfect for taking poolside

Weight: 330g | Dimensions: 135 x 40mm (D x H) | Battery life: Up to 15 hours | Wireless range: 30m or 100 ft | Frequency response: 108 – 20,000 Hz | Drivers: One 2-inch driver and two ¾–inch tweeters | NFC: No | Aux-in: Yes | USB charging: Yes

Decent mids and highs

50-foot wireless range

Muddy bass

Average battery life

The UE Roll 2 offers a unique disk form factor that’s perfect for taking to the pool. The speaker comes with its own float, which lets you listen to and control your tunes in the pool, something no other speaker on this list can do. It might not sound quite as good as the UE Wonderboom, as it’s lacking in the bass department, but it’s still a solid sounding speaker. If you don’t care about the form factor and float, however, the UE Wonderboom is the better buy.

9. Fugoo Go

A versatile, weatherproof speaker at an affordable price

Weight: 330g | Dimensions: 47.5mm x 225mm x 84mm (D x W x H) | Battery life: Up to 10 hours | Wireless range: 30m or 100 ft | Frequency response: 100Hz - 20KHz | Drivers: Two 50mm drivers, two 62mm x 36mm bass radiators | NFC: No | Aux-in: No | Bluetooth version: 4.1 | USB charging: Yes

Syncs with a second speaker

Great price-to-performance ratio

No 3.5mm aux jack

Average battery life

The Fugoo Go is a unique Bluetooth speaker that comes with a built-in bungee cord, like the UE Roll 2, to help you mount it to different things. The Go can also pair with another Go speaker to play in stereo, something that other speakers on this list can’t do. Sure, UE allows you to pair up multiple speakers for more volume, but you won’t get true stereo playback. While we recommend the Fugoo Style for its class-leading battery life and excellent sound, the Fugoo Go is a good alternative for a lower price.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the UE Roll 2

10. Philips BT6000

Solid waterproof speaker with a clunky name

Weight: 490g (1.08lb) | Dimensions: 188 x 71 x 70 mm (WxDxH) | Battery life: Up to 8 hours | Wireless range: 10m or 30 ft | Frequency response: 40Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: Two 1.5" drivers | NFC: Yes | Aux-in: Yes | Bluetooth version: 4.0 | USB charging: Yes

Compact and lightweight

Weatherproof

Lack of bass at lower volumes

Auxiliary port exposed when used

The name ‘BT6000’ doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but this Philips speaker offers a lot for the price. Since it’s a couple of years old now, the BT6000 can also be found for quite a discount, adding to its value. Sure, it might not have the longest battery life and lacks bass at low volumes, but it still sounds great among the newer competition. But, like the Bose SoundLink Color II, users should note that this is a splash-proof only speaker, so don’t dunk it in the pool.

