FAQs

Can you get free shipping from Sonos? Free shipping is provided with all orders from Sonos. Also, if your order is placed before 2pm in your time zone and the product is currently in stock then it will typically be shipped the same day. Delivery is available Monday to Friday. There is no option for weekend or holiday delivery.

How does the Sonos Upgrade Program work? If you already own a Sonos product and are looking to pick up a new one then do see if you can get credit for your existing item first through the Sonos Upgrade Program. With this, you can get a discount of up to 30% on a new speaker, soundbar, component or set. The best part? You don’t even have to return your current item to get it. Credit will simply be applied to your account for use now or at a later date and your existing speaker will continue functioning.

Can I get a Sonos student discount?

Yes, a flat 15% discount is applied across the Sonos store for any students who register through Unidays. It’s as simple as signing up with a few details including your verified university email address. Once registered, you get 15% off all orders up to the value of $2,500. Just note there are some excluded products such as certified refurbished items and a Sonos student discount cannot be combined with other promotions or sale items.

What is the Sonos returns policy? You have 45 days from the original shipment date in order to return a product to Sonos for a full refund - including shipping costs. The product must have been purchased directly from Sonos and it must be returned in its original packaging along with included materials/accessories in a new or as-new condition.

Hints and Tips

Watch for sales: Sonos regularly runs sales offering significant discounts around key retailing periods such as Christmas, New Year's, Black Friday & Cyber Monday. Make sure to check for offers around these dates for as much as 50% off selected products.

Check out Last Chance products: A small section of the Sonos site is dedicated to older or discontinued products that will only remain available for a short amount of time. Naturally, the company's biggest or most popular items aren’t usually found here, but it’s a good way to pick up extras or accessories – such as network extenders and wall mounts – at a discounted price before they are gone for good.

Consider certified refurbished items: Sonos has its own dedicated selection of certified refurbished products that are available for a fraction of the cost compared to a brand-new item if you’re looking to save some extra cash. These are just thrown together second-hand or returned items either. All certified refurbished products go through checks and testing to ensure they function as normal. You also get pristine packaging, the same one-year warranty that comes with new products, and all accessories, manuals, and documents that would be found in a new boxed item. We’ve seen savings of up to $200 on some speakers, so it’s worth taking a look.

Get a Frontline workers discount: First responders and healthcare workers also get a 15% discount on Sonos products and accessories once you verify your details on the Frontline Workers Purchase Program. The restrictions are exactly the same as the student discount so it can’t be combined with other promotions or used on sale items and certified refurbished products.