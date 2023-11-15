Canon Discount Codes for November 2023

FAQs

What warranty does Canon offer? Canon products have a two-year guarantee as standard. This protects you against manufacturing defects and other unexpected repair bills. Some printers also now offer a three-year extended warranty as standard so double check which warranty you get with your printer purchase. It also has a 30-day returns policy in which you can return a purchase free of charge and for a full refund.

Does Canon have free delivery? Yes, you get free delivery for all purchases over £30. For anything under that, the fee is £3.99. In all cases, items are delivered within five to seven working days.

What is Canon Repeat & Save? Canon Repeat & Save is Canon's scheme for helping you save money on printer consumables. By signing up for repeat orders, you can save up to 5% on selected products including toner and ink. It's a modest discount but one advantage is that you can simply decide how often you'd like to receive a delivery and Canon does the rest, so you don't have to remember to order ink regularly. It's possible to cancel at any time if you find your printing needs have changed.

How do I contact Canon? Like other retailers, Canon has multiple ways in which you can contact the customer service team. For anything non-urgent, you can email store.uk@cc.canon-europe.com. If you prefer to phone, you can call the customer service department at 020 7660 0186. The line is open Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm. For any email enquiries, expect a response within one to two business days.

Hints and Tips

Check Canon's clearance section: Canon sells off a lot of its products via the clearance section. It's a varied selection of products with everything from cameras and lenses to printers, video cameras, and calculators. If you're flexible about what you want to buy, there are some considerable savings to be enjoyed here.

Consider buying refurbished: Canon has a refurbished camera section with mirrorless, DSLR, and compact cameras all featuring. All the products here have been extensively refurbished by Canon and still have the full two-year warranty you'd expect from a new product. It's worth checking out as there are some significant savings possible.

Look for bundle offers: Canon often has deals on cameras where you save money on a related lens. These differ throughout the year but it's worth seeing what's out there, especially if you're flexible about what you plan on buying. With lenses potentially costing a huge sum, the savings can add up a bit either through direct price cuts or cashback offers. Such bundles can also reap savings on backpacks for your camera, SD cards, and other accessories that soon add up if bought individually. Bundles can appear once you've added a camera or printer to your basket with a suggestion of what else you might want to buy.

Use your student discount: Canon has exclusive student offers with qualifying products often offering savings of anywhere from £70 to £100. You'll need to provide evidence that you're a student such as a student ID but you'll receive the discount back as cashback once it's been approved.

Avoid paying for delivery: Canon offers free delivery for all orders over £30. Obviously, if you're buying a new camera or printer, this is easy to hit. If you're buying cheaper consumables, bundle them together with others so you get free delivery. Do this when you next stock up on photo paper or ink – after all, you'll need more in the future.

Look for Canon sales: Canon often has sales such as during Black Friday, Christmas, back to school season, Easter, and other key holiday periods. What it stocks in those sales can change depending on the time of year. Printers are often on sale during back to school season, while cameras are more likely on sale as part of Black Friday. If you're near one of these time periods, it makes sense to hold off on a purchase and wait and see what discounts could unfold.