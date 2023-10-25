Maytag Promo Codes for October 2023

FAQs

How much does a Maytag service call cost? Maytag service calls scale differently depending on the appliance. As per online pricing estimates, the average appliance will cost between $200 and $400 for repairs. These aren’t guaranteed prices, but an average based on out-of-warranty costs from 2020. You can find a full list of pricing estimates in the Repair or Replace section and schedule service directly from the website. It's best to speak directly to Maytag representatives if you need more specific information.

How do I check my Maytag appliance warranty? Maytag has a service page that can pinpoint the warranty for your exact product based on its model number. Many Maytag appliances are covered by the 10-year limited parts warranty and might even have an additional five-year warranty or two depending on the model, so it depends on the specific product. You can find out more about Maytag warranties from the company blog.

What does Maytag 10-year warranty cover? Maytag intended for the 10-year limited parts warranty to cover the most important parts of its best-sellers to prove the company’s dedication to dependability. It only covers specific parts for specific products, typically parts that are essential for the appliance to perform its main function. For example, it covers the drive motor, wash basket, and dryer drum for washers and dryers. You can find the full list of parts covered in the warranty on Maytag’s 10-year limited parts warranty page. This page also directs to further washer and dryer warranties, such as an additional five-year warranty for all parts and labor for specific models.

Do you have to register for a Maytag warranty? Yes, you have to register your appliance to take advantage of a Maytag warranty. Registering your product verifies important information like the exact product you bought, when you bought it, and the warranty attached to it. You can find out how to register your appliance from the Maytag FAQ.

Where can I buy Maytag replacement parts? You can buy replacement parts from the Maytag website. Maytag even has a page with direct links for ordering replacement parts for your particular appliance.

What is the Maytag customer service number? Maytag has an exhaustive product help library for appliance owners who want to dig for the solutions themselves. However, if you need help from Maytag representatives, you can contact them through the many ways listed on the Contact Us page like phone, email, live chat, and a contact form. Customer service numbers can vary depending on the department, but the one listed for general inquiries is 1-800-344-1274.

Hints and Tips

Create a Maytag account: Maytag account holders receive emails about the latest deals and offers, so you don’t need to search the web to find any ongoing promotions. You also get perks such as free shipping and returns on select appliances, and free delivery on shipments over $399.

Shop MayTag sales: Many Maytag promotions only last for a limited time. That said, the company makes it easy to find all the ongoing deals with a dedicated Maytag appliance sale page, which can include up to 40% off selected products & bundles.

Use a Maytag professional discount: Maytag’s discount program covers four categories: military, healthcare, first responder, and education. You need to submit a professional discount form through your Maytag account portal along with a government-issued ID so that Maytag’s verification partner, SheerID, can confirm your employment status. If your application is approved, then you can enjoy perks such as a 15% discount on most items, price-matching, and exclusive offers. You can find more information on the Maytag professional discount page.