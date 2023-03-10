Avocado Mattress coupon codes for June 2023
FAQs
What delivery options do Avocado Mattress have?
Avocado Mattress has multiple delivery options. All mattresses ship for free via FedEx or doorstep delivery. If your order is smaller than a mattress, you may be charged $5 per order. For larger products like furniture or bed bases, shipping service charges start at $99 - $198. In-home delivery - where the shipping partner will deliver your order, set up your mattress and remove your old mattress - can cost $249 - $899, depending on the total weight of your order.
How do I track my Avocado Mattress order?
When you purchase your mattress from Avocado Mattress, you will receive an email confirmation which will include your tracking number and link. Use these to track your order.
What is the Avocado Mattress returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of receiving it. To start a return, contact Avocado Support.
Does Avocado Mattress offer warranties?
Beginning on the date of purchase, your Avocado Mattress is covered by a 25-year limited warranty. If your mattress has a defect, Avocado Mattress will provide you with a replacement, unless the mattress has been discontinued. Other Avocado Mattress products have different length warranties, for example, latex mattress toppers and bed bases have a 10-year limited warranty and pillows and bedding have a 1-year limited warranty.
What payment options are available at Avocado Mattress?
Avocado Mattress accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal, ShopPay, GooglePay and AmazonPay.
Can I cancel or change my order?
If you want to change or cancel your order, you may do so prior to your order being shipped and you’ll receive a full refund. Once your item has been shipped, your order can’t be cancelled and you’ll need to return it. When you return your order, you’re eligible for a refund but shipping fees are non-refundable.
How do I contact Avocado Mattress?
To get in touch with Avocado Mattress, call them on +1 657-385-8849 or start a live chat or book a demo on the website.
Where can I read an Avocado Mattress review?
You can read our full Avocado Green mattress review right here at TechRadar. In our review, we reveal our thoughts on its comfort levels, support, organic materials and what type of sleeper will get the most out of this mattress.
What’s so special about Avocado Mattress?
The whole ethos of Avocado Mattress is its use of organic materials and focus on eco-friendly manufacturing practices. One of the most sustainable companies on the market, Avocado Mattress is a Certified B Corporation and is one of only three mattress brands in the world that are MADE SAFE certified. The brand uses a combination of wool, cotton, Dunlop latex and pocketed coils which are Greenguard Gold certified, GOTS and GOLS-certified. It’s hardly surprising that it has a spot in the top three in our best organic mattress guide and features in our list for the best hybrid mattress.
Hints and tips
Keep an eye out for sales: The best way to save money on anything from Avocado Mattress is to take advantage of their current sale. Avocado mattress sales and deals run throughout the year, typically between 10-25% on its popular mattresses and bedding products, and up to 50% on its organic tees and pyjamas. You’ll most likely need to use a discount code at the checkout to get money off, which you can find on this coupon page or on the Avocado Mattress website.
Follow on social media: To stay up-to-date with Avocado Mattress, make sure to follow them on their social media pages, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and TikTok.
Sign up to the Avocado Mattress newsletter: For the latest product launches, news and sales, sign up for the Avocado Mattress newsletter. New subscribers are offered 10% off their first purchases so it’s definitely worth it if you want a discount on your order.
Get an extra 5% off: Avocado Mattress offers discounts to eligible customers, including those who work in the military, police, fire service, EMT, medical staff and teachers. To get this discount, you’ll need to verify your eligibility.
Give a gift card: Make someone’s birthday, anniversary or holiday special with an Avocado Mattress gift card. Their digital gift cards can be delivered via email or sent as a gift, and they come with instructions on how to redeem that at the checkout. Choose from as little as $10 all the way up to $1,000.
How to use Avocado Mattress coupons
1) Do your shopping and add your chosen mattress or bedding product to the cart before heading to the checkout.
2) On the right side of the checkout page, you’ll see a box that says ‘Gift card or discount code’.
3) Enter or paste your code into the box, then hit apply.
4) Your basket will be updated with the new discounted price and you can proceed with your order.
About Avocado Mattress
