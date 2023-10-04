Leesa coupons for October 2023
These 10 Leesa coupons can help you save big on your next bedding purchase from sheets, pillows, mattresses, and more.
FAQs
Does Leesa offer free shipping?
Yes, Leesa offers free shipping to all 50 states in the US. Orders will generally arrive in 3 - 5 working days, and you'll be sent tracking details via email as soon as your order has been placed.
Will Leesa take my old mattress?
Yes, Leesa offers White Glove Delivery for a $150 fee. This service includes delivery and removal of your old mattress, saving you the chore of removing your old one under your own steam.
Can I cancel my order?
Leesa doesn’t allow cancellations or changes to your order. If you decide you don’t want your Leesa mattress or product, you’ll need to go through the returns process.
Does Leesa offer warranties?
Leesa has a 10 year limited warranty on its mattresses. On other products, Leesa offers 1-3 years of warranty.
What is the Leesa returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 100 days of receiving it, thanks to Leesa’s 100 night risk-free trial. You’re required to try out your Leesa mattress for 30 days before you can return it. To start a return, get in touch with the Leesa team.
How do I contact Leesa?
To get in touch with the Leesa customer service team, call them on 1-844-335-3372, email them at support@leesa.com or start a live chat on the website.
Hints and Tips
Watch out for the sales: The best way to save money on your Leesa orders is to shop the sales. Leesa offers regular deals and discounts on its full line of products. The sales you can expect to see are up to $700 off mattresses, free pillows, 25% off bedding. Leesa runs sales throughout the year with its biggest discounts during big sales seasons, like Labour Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Get freebies: When you buy select mattresses at Leesa, you'll get freebies included in your order. Currently, we're seeing two free pillows added to mattress orders at the checkout, meaning up to $200 worth of goods thrown in for no extra cost.
Refer a friend: Refer your friends and family members to Leesa for extra money off your orders. For each successful referral, your friend will get $50 off their first order, and you’ll be gifted $50 as a thank you.
Special discounts: Leesa offers special discounts to active duty military personnel, veterans, first responders, nurses, medical staff, students and teachers. Once you verify your eligibility, Leesa will give you a $50 discount on adult mattresses.
How to use Leesa coupons
1. Look through the available Leesa coupons listed above and click 'Get Code' next to one you want to use.
2. Copy the code, then head to their website to start your shopping.
3. add the items to your shopping cart as you go and proceed to the checkout when you want to place your order.
4. On the right side of the page underneath your order summary, you’ll see a discount code box.
5. Type or paste your coupon in the box and click ‘Apply’.
6. Your basket will be updated with the new discounted price and you can proceed to delivery and payment.
About Leesa
Leesa is a US mattress company that specialises in hybrid and memory foam mattresses. Established in 2014, Leesa’s founders and designers have over 30 years of experience in the mattress industry. Leesa mattresses and other sleep products are expertly designed and assembled in Arizona, and with every 10 mattresses sold, Leesa donates a bed to a family or child in need. Leesa designs and sells some of the best mattresses, pillows, duvets, toppers, protectors, weighted blankets, bedding and bed bases. The brand offers five mattresses: Original, Original Hybrid, Sapira Hybrid, Legend Hybrid and Studio. All mattresses offer support & cooling technology, with multiple layers of comfort. Leesa mattresses are also reasonably priced with prices starting at $549 and going up to $1,999. If you're looking to place an order, you can make those mattress prices even more reasonable with one of the latest Leesa coupons found on this page.