FAQs

Does Leesa offer free shipping? Yes, Leesa offers free shipping to all 50 states in the US. Orders will generally arrive in 3 - 5 working days, and you'll be sent tracking details via email as soon as your order has been placed.

Will Leesa take my old mattress? Yes, Leesa offers White Glove Delivery for a $150 fee. This service includes delivery and removal of your old mattress, saving you the chore of removing your old one under your own steam.

Can I cancel my order? Leesa doesn’t allow cancellations or changes to your order. If you decide you don’t want your Leesa mattress or product, you’ll need to go through the returns process.

Does Leesa offer warranties? Leesa has a 10 year limited warranty on its mattresses. On other products, Leesa offers 1-3 years of warranty.

What is the Leesa returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 100 days of receiving it, thanks to Leesa’s 100 night risk-free trial. You’re required to try out your Leesa mattress for 30 days before you can return it. To start a return, get in touch with the Leesa team.

How do I contact Leesa? To get in touch with the Leesa customer service team, call them on 1-844-335-3372, email them at support@leesa.com or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: The best way to save money on your Leesa orders is to shop the sales. Leesa offers regular deals and discounts on its full line of products. The sales you can expect to see are up to $700 off mattresses, free pillows, 25% off bedding. Leesa runs sales throughout the year with its biggest discounts during big sales seasons, like Labour Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Get freebies: When you buy select mattresses at Leesa, you'll get freebies included in your order. Currently, we're seeing two free pillows added to mattress orders at the checkout, meaning up to $200 worth of goods thrown in for no extra cost.

Sign up to the Leesa newsletter: To stay up-to-date with Leesa, subscribe to the newsletter. By signing up to Leesa emails, you’ll receive the latest news, product releases, promotions and updates directly to your inbox.

Follow Leesa on social media: For even more updates from Leesa, make sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

Refer a friend: Refer your friends and family members to Leesa for extra money off your orders. For each successful referral, your friend will get $50 off their first order, and you’ll be gifted $50 as a thank you.

Special discounts: Leesa offers special discounts to active duty military personnel, veterans, first responders, nurses, medical staff, students and teachers. Once you verify your eligibility, Leesa will give you a $50 discount on adult mattresses.