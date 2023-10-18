FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Brentwood Home? Brentwood Home offers free shipping on all its products. For Premium White Glove Delivery and old mattress removal, shipping will cost $249.

How do I track my Brentwood Home order? Once you’ve ordered with Brentwood Home, you will be sent an email containing your tracking information. Use this to track your order.

What is the Brentwood Home returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your Brentwood Home order, you can return it within a year, thanks to its 1 Year mattress trial. Brentwood Home asks you to try out your mattress for at least 30 days before submitting a return. To start a return, click ‘Start A Return’ on the Brentwood Home website.

Can I cancel my Brentwood Home order? If you’d like to cancel your Brentwood Home order, you can cancel at any time prior to your order being shipped and you’ll receive a full refund. If you cancel your order mid-shipment or you don’t meet the minimum requirements of the Sleep Trial, you’ll be subjected to a 15% cancellation fee.

Does Brentwood Home offer warranties? Brentwood Home offers a 25 year limited warranty on all its mattresses. Depending on the product that you buy from Brentwood Home, you can find warranties anywhere from 1 year up to 10 years.

How do I contact Brentwood Home? To get in touch with Brentwood Home customer service, call them on 714-451-4445, email them on support@brentwoodhome.com or start a live chat on the website. You can also find FAQs in the Brentwood Home Self-Help Center.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: To save money on your orders, make sure to shop the Brentwood Home sale! The kind of offers you can expect to find include up to $250 on mattresses and bed bases, 10% off on pillows and yoga aids, and much more. You may need to use a discount code at the checkout to get the sale price. Brentwood Home runs sales all year round, particularly on big sales holidays like Labour Day, Memorial Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Sign up for emails: To stay up-to-date with Brentwood Home, subscribe to its newsletter. By signing up to emails, you’ll be the first to receive news, product releases and sales from Brentwood Home. When you sign up to emails, you’ll also get $25 / 15% off your first order.

Give a Digital Gift Card: If you’re not sure what to get a friend or family member, give them a digital gift card. You can choose between multiple gift card amounts, starting from $50 up to $1000. Gift cards can also be combined with discount codes.

Use the Brentwood Home service discount: Brentwood Home offers a service discount to doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders, students, military personnel and veterans. When you sign up and prove your eligibility, you’ll get a 5% discount sitewide.

Follow Brentwood Home on social media: Stay in the loop with Brentwood Home by following them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.