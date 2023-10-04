FAQs

Does Casper offer free shipping? Yes, Casper offers free shipping on all orders with no minimum spend, letting you save on any additional fees. The brand also offers in-home delivery & setup, but this costs an additional $199, and is not available on all products.

How do I track my Casper order? When you order from Casper, you’ll receive an email confirmation with your tracking details. Use this to track your order, or you can sign into your Casper account to check your order status.

What is the Casper returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 100 days of receiving it, as part of Casper’s 100-night trial. You must try out the mattress for 30 days before returning it. To start a return, contact the Casper customer service team.

Does Casper offer warranties? Casper offers a 10 year limited warranty on its mattresses. On other products, Casper offers 1-3 year warranties.

Can I exchange or cancel my order? If you’d like to exchange your order, you can do so after the 30-night adjustment period and before the 100-night trial runs out. Simply contact Casper to organise an exchange. If you’d like to cancel your order, you'll need to email Casper customer service to start the process.

How do I contact Casper? To contact the Casper customer service team, you can call them on +1 888-498-0003 or start a live chat on the website.

Hints and Tips

Watch out for the sales: To save money on Casper mattresses, be sure to shop the sale. Casper runs sales throughout the year, particularly during big holidays like Labour Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The type of deals you can expect to see from Casper include up to 20% off bedding bundles and money off select mattresses. To stay up-to-date with Casper discounts, keep our Casper deals and sales page bookmarked.

Bundle & Save: Casper’s bundle & save deals are an amazing way to save money on a full sleep set-up. For example, the Casper Bundle is made up of the Casper mattress, two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector… and if you buy all these together, you can get 25% off your order.

Sign up to the Casper newsletter: To stay updated on all things Casper, subscribe to the newsletter. By signing up to Casper emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, updates, product releases and promotions. What more could you want?!

Follow Casper on social media: For even more updates, make sure to follow Casper on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Refer a friend: If you love Casper and think other people will too, refer a friend or family member. With Casper’s referral scheme, your friend will get 25% off their first mattress by using your personal link.in return, you’ll also get a $75 Amazon Gift Cars as a thank you.