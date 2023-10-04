Casper coupons for October 2023
FAQs
Does Casper offer free shipping?
Yes, Casper offers free shipping on all orders with no minimum spend, letting you save on any additional fees. The brand also offers in-home delivery & setup, but this costs an additional $199, and is not available on all products.
How do I track my Casper order?
When you order from Casper, you’ll receive an email confirmation with your tracking details. Use this to track your order, or you can sign into your Casper account to check your order status.
What is the Casper returns policy?
If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 100 days of receiving it, as part of Casper’s 100-night trial. You must try out the mattress for 30 days before returning it. To start a return, contact the Casper customer service team.
Does Casper offer warranties?
Casper offers a 10 year limited warranty on its mattresses. On other products, Casper offers 1-3 year warranties.
Can I exchange or cancel my order?
If you’d like to exchange your order, you can do so after the 30-night adjustment period and before the 100-night trial runs out. Simply contact Casper to organise an exchange. If you’d like to cancel your order, you'll need to email Casper customer service to start the process.
How do I contact Casper?
To contact the Casper customer service team, you can call them on +1 888-498-0003 or start a live chat on the website.
Hints and Tips
Watch out for the sales: To save money on Casper mattresses, be sure to shop the sale. Casper runs sales throughout the year, particularly during big holidays like Labour Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The type of deals you can expect to see from Casper include up to 20% off bedding bundles and money off select mattresses. To stay up-to-date with Casper discounts, keep our Casper deals and sales page bookmarked.
Bundle & Save: Casper’s bundle & save deals are an amazing way to save money on a full sleep set-up. For example, the Casper Bundle is made up of the Casper mattress, two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector… and if you buy all these together, you can get 25% off your order.
Sign up to the Casper newsletter: To stay updated on all things Casper, subscribe to the newsletter. By signing up to Casper emails, you’ll be the first to receive the latest news, updates, product releases and promotions. What more could you want?!
Follow Casper on social media: For even more updates, make sure to follow Casper on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.
Refer a friend: If you love Casper and think other people will too, refer a friend or family member. With Casper’s referral scheme, your friend will get 25% off their first mattress by using your personal link.in return, you’ll also get a $75 Amazon Gift Cars as a thank you.
How to use Casper coupons
1. Look through the Casper coupons listed above, and click 'Get Code' next to one you'd like to apply to your order.
2. Copy the code to your clipboard, then head over to the Casper website to start shopping.
3. Add the items to your cart as you go, then click on the cart icon to review your order.
4. Underneath your order summary on the right side of the page, you’ll see a drop-down that says ‘Apply Promo Code +’. Click this to reveal a box.
5. Type or paste your coupon in the box and click ‘Apply’.
6. Once you’ve done this, your basket will be updated with the new discounted price and you can proceed to delivery and payment.
About Casper
Casper or Casper Sleep is a mattress company that specialises in the “best bed for better sleep”. Founded in 2014, Casper has quickly become one of the most popular sleep brands on the market today. Shoppers can buy Casper mattresses and sleep products on their US and UK websites and at select retailers. Casper designs, manufactures and sells the best mattresses, duvets, pillows, protectors, toppers, bedding, bed frames and other furniture. Casper also makes sleep aids, like sleep masks, robes and lights. The brand makes multiple mattresses and has three collections: Value, Performance and Cooling. The Value collection is made up of Casper’s signature mattresses, made of cradling memory foam. The Performance collection has Casper’s most advanced support system for comfort and alignment, and all the mattresses are a hybrid of foam and springs. Finally, the Cooling collection offers expert cooling for hot nights and sweaty sleepers. You can save money on your next order with one of the latest Casper coupons available on this page.