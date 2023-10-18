FAQs

How much does shipping cost from Mattress Firm? Mattress Firm has multiple shipping options. The company offers free delivery on all orders, both online and in stores. If you want Mattress Firm to set up your new mattress and remove your old one, you’ll be charged $99.99 and $149.99 if you buy an adjustable bed base. For those who need a specific delivery window, they can choose the two-hour window option for $199.99.

How do I track my Mattress Firm order? When you buy from Mattress Firm, you should get a physical receipt from the stores or an electronic receipt to your email address. Both receipts contain your tracking information which you can use to locate your order. Alternatively, you can enter your tracking details on the delivery tracker page on the Mattress Firm website.

Can I change or cancel my order? If you’d like to change or exchange your order, you’ll need to contact a salesperson or connect with a Customer Care professional online. You can also cancel your Mattress Firm order, by contacting a salesperson via the phone number listed on your invoice. Changes or cancellations will need to be done before your order has been shipped. If you’ve missed this window, you’ll need to go through the return process.

What is the Mattress Firm returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return or exchange it within 120 days as part of the 120 Night Sleep Trial. Mattress Firm asks customers to try their order for at least 30 days before they request a return. Returns come with a return delivery fee of $99.99 and your refund may include a restocking fee.

Does Mattress Firm offer warranties? Mattress Firm offers a 10 year warranty on all its products and has a 120 Night Sleep Trial on its mattresses.

How do I contact Mattress Firm? To contact Mattress Firm, call them on (877) 384-2903 or start a live chat on their website. Alternatively, you can speak to someone at your local Mattress Firm store.

Hints & Tips

Watch out for the sales: Mattress Firm offers sales and clearances throughout the year. You can expect to see discounts like up to $600 off select mattresses and bundle deals where shoppers can get mattresses, bedding and other accessories at a low price. Mattress Firm drop their prices during President’s Day, Labour Day, Memorial Day, Black Friday and the Fourth of July.

Make the most of the price guarantee: Mattress Firm offers a Low Price Guarantee, so if you find a product that you’ve bought from Mattress Firm cheaper elsewhere, you can contact your showroom via the phone number listed on your invoice to organise a refund for the difference.

Keep up to date on social media: To keep up-to-date with Mattress Firm, follow them on their social media pages, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube.

Sign up to the Mattress Firm newsletter: For regular news, deals and product releases, sign up to Mattress Firm newsletter. Simply enter your email address into the sign up box at the bottom of the Mattress Firm website, and you’ll be sent updates on a weekly and monthly basis.

Get text savings: For even more savings on your next sleep set-up, text MATTRESS to 766693 for text alerts about online exclusives and discounts. If you want to cancel texts from Mattress Firm, simply text STOP to the same number.

Special discounts for workers: Mattress Firm offers special discounts for key workers. Military personnel, students, teachers, first responders and medical staff can get 10-20% off their orders. All you have to do to qualify for these discounts is verify your eligibility on the Mattress Firm website.