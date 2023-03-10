FAQs

Can you get free shipping from DreamCloud? DreamCloud offers free delivery to all contiguous US states. If you live in Alaska or Hawaii, you’ll be charged for shipping which will be calculated at the checkout.

What if I need to cancel or change my order? If you’d like to change or cancel your order, you may do so at any time prior to processing. If your order has been confirmed or shipped, you won’t be able to cancel and you’ll need to go through the returns process.

What warranty does DreamCloud provide? DreamCloud offers a lifetime warranty on all of its mattresses. For bed frames, DreamCloud has a 3-year warranty and there’s a 1-year warranty on DreamCloud furniture.

What is the DreamCloud returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it for free within 365 days of receiving it, thanks to the DreamCloud 365 nights trial. This means you can try out your DreamCloud mattress for a full year and if you’re not completely satisfied, you can return it for a full refund. DreamCloud requests that you try it out for at least 30 days before you issue a return. For other items like pillows, duvets and sheets, you can return them within 50 days of receipt. To start a return, contact DreamCloud customer service.

DreamCloud hints and tips

Shop Dreamcloud sales: The best way to save money on your DreamCloud purchases is to shop the sales. DreamCloud mattress deals run all year round and the biggest savings can be found during holidays, like President’s Day and Black Friday. The type of deals you can expect to see is 25% off everything on the site. Up to $599 of accessories are often included in your mattress purchase during the sale, so you can get a full sleep set-up for a fraction of the price!

Enter your email for special perks: During sales events, you’ll see a pop-up that asks you to enter your email address to win a special discount or perk during the sale. This will sign you up to email communications from DreamCloud, but you will also get a special reward issued to you at random that you can use in the sale.

Refer a friend to save more: Spread the word about DreamCloud to receive a treat! By referring a friend to DreamCloud, your friend will get $100 off their mattress order and you’ll receive a $100 Amazon gift card. All you need to do is enter your email on the ‘Refer a Friend’ page of the website to generate your personal link. Send this link to your friends or family members and make sure they use it when purchasing a DreamCloud mattress.

Sign up for the DreamCloud newsletter: To stay in the loop about the latest news, product launches & sales from DreamCloud, subscribe to the newsletter. By signing up for DreamCloud emails, you’ll receive special offers and exclusive discounts on DreamCloud products straight to your inbox.

How to use DreamCloud coupon codes

DreamCloud coupon codes are entered at the checkout stage. Here's how you use them:

1) Choose what you want to buy shopping and head to the checkout.

2) On the right side of the checkout page and underneath your order, you’ll see a box that says ‘Enter Coupon Code’.

3) Enter or paste your code into the box and then hit apply.

4) Your basket will be updated with the new discounted price and you can proceed with your order.